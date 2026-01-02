Is Mojtaba Khamenei impotent? US Intelligence reveals shocking facts, says Ali Khamenei's son received treatment in UK hospitals

The US intelligence documents claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei struggled with an "impotency problem" that reportedly delayed his marriage and required multiple medical visits to the United Kingdom before he was able to father a child.

Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei was dealing with 'impotency problem', and it was difficult for him to even find a wife, shocking reports by US intelligence has revealed. According to a secret US intelligence document, Mojtaba Khamenei, the leading candidate for the post of Supreme Leader of Iran and son of the former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly underwent months of treatment in the UK for impotency.

Sources have stated that these treatments for impotency, included multiple extended stays at London's Wellington and Cromwell hospitals. It was only after undergoing these treatment procedures that he could father a son, named Ali after his grandfather. Family pressure reportedly played a major role in his decision to seek treatment abroad.

A WikiLeaks-released document sent by the state department to the US embassy in London in 2008 showed that the Mojtaba was under pressure from a family member to produce heirs, The Daily Mail reported.

What is mentioned in the documents? The US intelligence have stated that Ali Khamenei's son visited the UK four times, with the final stay lasting about two months. "Mojtaba Khamenei eventually had a son named Ali, named after his father, the Supreme Leader, after spending two months in UK for his treatment to cure his condition with impotency," the report revealed. Mojtaba Khamenei's wife became pregnant only after his treatment was over.

US intelligence showed that Mojtaba married relatively late in life in 2004, due to his struggle with "impotency problem" - the reason why finding a bride for him was challenging. The document further added, "He also needed a fourth visit as he was expected to produce children quickly."

The files also showed that Mojtaba worked under his father's shadow and that he travelled with him in Iran and had a' fair degree of control over access to his father.'

Mojtaba Khamenei Impotency: What Does It Mean About His Health?

In medical terms, impotency refers to erectile dysfunction (ED). In an official study, the NHS said, "Erectile dysfunction (impotence) is very common, particularly in men over 40. However, for those who develop this condition before 40, it can be worrisome. Some of the most common causes of impotency includes - high blood pressure, excessive stress and anxiety, severe hormonal imbalance, and high blood sugar levels."

"Erectile dysfunction is more common than many people realise. Studies estimate that millions of men worldwide experience some degree of ED, particularly with increasing age. However, it can also affect younger men due to stress, lifestyle factors, or underlying health conditions" - NIH.

The 56-year-old has been elected as the next supreme leader of Iran by the country's assembly of 88 clerics under pressure from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian media reported.

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

With the death of Ali Khamenei, his son Mojtaba Khamenei is set to become the Supreme Leader and resume full command over Iran's military, judiciary, and major policy decisions. Mojtaba Khamenei will be taking all the charges that his father was responsible for. His succession is reportedly backed by the IRGC, despite lingering concerns among clerics about the potential risks of placing him in the spotlight during ongoing US-Israel operations.

