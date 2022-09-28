Is Medical Abortion Effective? Experts Debunk 4 Myths Around Pills

Medical process of abortion through pills is every safe and effective for early pregnancies says experts. Do not believe in these myths and get your facts right.

Medical process of abortion through pills is every safe and effective for early pregnancies says experts.

Known as a medication abortion, medical abortion, or the abortion pill, the process typically involves a two-drug combination. A drug for abortion was approved in 2000 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which stops pregnancy cells from growing and replicating. After the launch of this pill, it was later followed by misoprostol, a drug that brings on heavy cramping that expels the tissue in the uterus. Experts have confirmed that medication abortions are extremely safe and effective. But myths and misconceptions about medication abortions are widespread. Here are eight incorrect beliefs about the abortion pill, and the accurate facts everyone should know.

4 MYTHS ABOUT ABORTION PILLS DEBUNKED BY EXPERTS

Pregnancy Can Be Terminated With A Surgery Only

This is one of the most known methods of abortion and used to be availed by majority of the women. But as medicine advanced more and more, the process of abortion has also become very simple. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic the trend of getting an abortion through abortion pills increased than surgical process of abortion. This is a perfectly safe method of abortion and recommended by doctors.

Medical Abortions Are Not Completely Effective

Medical abortion has been in use for more than two decades and it has been proven one hundred per cent effective. A review based on a comprehensive study was conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine and they had concluded that early pregnancies can be very easily and effectively terminated through medical abortions.

Women Need To Take These Pills Only In A Clinic

Actually, you may not need to. First, a doctor does not necessarily have to be involved. Many states allow non-physician medical professionals like physician assistants and advanced practice nurses to prescribe the pills. Some states, though, have laws requiring the person administering medication abortion to be a licensed medical doctor. Second, during the pandemic, a growing number of telehealth medical abortion providers became available in various states. With telehealth abortions, Plan C's Wells says, "you can have this safe and effective procedure without needing to take time off work, find childcare, and the like.

Women Require Prescription To Get Pills

Women were required to get a doctor's prescription in order to buy abortion pills but that is not the scenario anymore. The abortions drugs were regulated under a special provision of the FDA for a really long time. But, nowadays, women have direct access to them if they are looking to abort.

