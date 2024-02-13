Is Low Haemoglobin The Cause Of 'Cold Intolerance' Or Are There Other Underlying Factors?

Cold intolerance is not a disease but if you experience cold shivers and unnatural discomfort due to cold, you may be suffering from an underlying condition that requires treatment.

If you often feel uncomfortably cold even when the temperature is quite normal or bearable, you may be experiencing a symptom termed as 'cold intolerance.' Yes, it is a symptom and not a disease. Winters are certainly hard to bear but, some people find it exceedingly difficult to cope with. The harsh weather wears them down even if they have lots of resources like warm clothes, mittens, socks and room heaters. These people may also feel cold in bearable winters or moderate climate. It may seem like they have really bad tolerance for cold. But, this must not be ignored as it may be an indicator that one is suffering form an underlying condition which is causing one to feel abnormally cold. Some people also find it difficult to stay warm for example, no matter how many layers they add, their hands and feet will remain cold or they might feel uncomfortable and will not be able to function normally. Experts reveal hat, anaemia or low haemoglobin count can cause cold intolerance. Let us find out if this is the sole cause or are there other possible underlying factors.

Here are some symptoms of cold intolerance:

Shivers Pain in some areas of the body Numbness in some areas or the whole body Constant cold hands and feet Weakness Stiffness Swelling Pale, red or bluish skin

What Causes Cold Intolerance?

Our body regulates temperature through the process of thermoregulation which is executed by several organs of our body working together. A specific part of our brain, the hypothalamus regulates our body temperature. It acts as the internal thermostat for our body. When the temperature outside is cold, it will help keep our body warm and vice versa. The main function of the hypothalamus is to send messages to the body and thyroid gland to regulate temperature and metabolism. The thyroid gland then tell the body to increase metabolic rate. This will lead to more calorie consumption which in turn gives the body more energy and helps us stay warm. The next step is for the circulatory system. It spreads the heat around the body through our bloodstream. This system is a complex one and if there are any disruptions to it, it can cause disruptions in the entire process of thermoregulation. If thermoregulation is not carried out properly, it will lead to underlying diseases and cold intolerance.

Underlying Conditions That May Cause Cold Intolerance

Here are some underlying conditions that may cause cold intolerance:

Anemia or low haemogolin count. Issues with blood circulation and blood vessels, including atherosclerosis can cause cold intolerance Anorexia or low body mass index (BMI) Hypothyroidism will not allow proper metabolism which in turn will not help generate energy and heat. Fibromyalgia Deficiency in Vitamin B12 Hypothalamus disorders Bad frostbite Nerve injuries Diabetes Upper limb trauma or diseases