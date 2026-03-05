Is King Charles III dying? Reports say UK monarch is preparing for royal handover in the next 12 months amid health struggles

Why is King Charles III preparing to step down as the UK Monarch? A royal expert claimed that King Charles will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William within 12 months amid health concerns.

King Charles Health Updates: The UK Monarch is reportedly preparing to handover the Royal throne and the King title to one of his sons in the next 12 months. But who is he and why is King Charles III planning so? According to a Royal insider, King Charles will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William within 12 months amid health concerns.

While health concerns remain the primary reason why the UK Monarch is planning for a handover, Rob Shuter, the insiders have claimed that King Charles health is set to be official reason, however, they said "the real strategy is protecting the crown."

"Royal whispers are growing louder that King Charles III will hand the throne to Prince William within the next year with health cited as the formal and carefully managed explanation."

He further said, "There has been no public announcement, no constitutional motion, no palace confirmation. But multiple sources insist that conversations about succession timing are no longer hypothetical."

The insider also revealed that the annual event will be taking place at Westminster Abbey with 1,800 guests in attendance.

Meanwhile, the palace has on Wednesday announced that Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and other senior royals will join King Charles next week to show unity within the Firm.

King Charles Health Updates: What Happened To The UK Monarch?

King Charles was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in 2024 after undergoing surgery for prostate enlargement. The Palace informed the people about King's health battle in a statement, saying - "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer". It further added, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Since the announcement was made in 2024, royal fans, UK citizens, and folks around the world have been rallying behind the 77-year-old, sending messages of support and waiting for him to get better. Fortunately, he did share a few months back that he was scaling back his treatment for positive reasons, but it looks like some recent events, like the former Prince Andrew's recent arrest, have his family worried that his health could get worse due to stress.

"There is no doubt that the pressures on King Charles, who is suffering from cancer, are intense," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told FOX. "William and Catherine are reportedly extremely concerned about the way the crisis over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is developing and the effect this is having on the King's health."

