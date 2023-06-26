Is It Safe For Obese Children To Get Bariatric Surgery? Explains Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu

Childhood obesity is a serious medical condition that affects adolescents and children, leading to the development of serious illnesses which were once considered adult health problems only.

Childhood obesity has become a growing concern in recent years, with more and more teenagers facing the consequences of excess weight. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents has been steadily rising worldwide. According to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was found that approximately 10.8% of adolescents aged 10-19 years were overweight or obese.

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director, GI and Bariatric Surgeon of CK Birla Hospital (R) spoke to The Health Site stating, "For severely obese adolescents who have been unsuccessful in achieving significant weight loss through traditional methods, bariatric surgery may be considered as an option. However, it is essential to understand both the risks and advantages associated with this surgical intervention for teenagers."

Dr Singh Talks About The Advantages Of Bariatric Surgery

Here are the advantages of bariatric surgery for obese kids.

Resolution of Co-morbidities: Many obesity-related health conditions can improve or even resolve following bariatric surgery. For instance, type 2 diabetes remission rates have been observed in a significant number of adolescents who underwent surgery. Additionally, improvements in cardiovascular health markers and quality of life have been reported.

Enhanced Self-Esteem and Psychological Well-being: Successful weight loss through bariatric surgery can have a positive impact on an adolescent's self-esteem and psychological well-being. Improved body image, increased mobility, and reduced social isolation can contribute to a more positive outlook and better overall mental health.

"Know The Risk Factors", Says Dr Singh

While there are several benefits of bariatric surgery, it is equally important to understand about certain risk factors before opting for it. Some of the major risk factors include:

Surgical Complications: As with any surgical procedure, bariatric surgery carries inherent risks. Potential complications include infection, bleeding, blood clots, adverse reactions to anesthesia, and leaks from the staple lines or surgical connections. Adolescents must be well-informed about these risks and undergo thorough pre-operative assessments to minimize potential complications.

Nutritional Deficiencies: After bariatric surgery, the reduced size of the stomach restricts food intake, leading to a decreased ability to consume essential nutrients. Deficiencies in vitamins and minerals, such as iron, calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12, may occur. Regular monitoring and lifelong supplementation are crucial to mitigate these deficiencies and ensure optimal health.

Emotional and Psychological Challenges: Adolescence is a vulnerable period, and undergoing bariatric surgery can pose emotional and psychological challenges for teenagers. Adjusting to significant lifestyle changes, body image concerns, and potential social stigma require ongoing support from healthcare professionals, family, and friends.

Conclusion

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu concludes by saying that bariatric surgery can be approached cautiously as a treatment option for obese teenagers who have not achieved significant weight loss through other means. While it offers several potential benefits, including substantial weight loss and resolution of obesity-related co-morbidities, it also carries risks that need to be carefully considered. Hence, it is important to discuss all aspects of this treatment option with the concerned doctors, parents, and the patient. It is essential to ensure pre-operative evaluation, comprehensive post-operative care, and ongoing psychological support. Bariatric surgery can be a life-changing intervention, but it should only be considered after a thorough understanding of the risks and advantages and a careful assessment of each teenager's unique situation.

