Is It Possible To Manage High Cholesterol Without Medication? Here’s All You Need To Know

Is It Possible To Manage High Cholesterol Without Medication? Here's All You Need To Know

Tips To Manage High Cholesterol: Blood cholesterol is a fat-like substance that is made by the liver to perform important functions like making hormones, vitamins and digesting fatty foods. Whereas dietary cholesterol is a substance that is found in animal foods like meat, seafood, poultry, dairy products and eggs. The World Heart Federation (WHF) notes that cholesterol is essential for the healthy functioning of your body because they build healthy cells, but too much cholesterol can lead to serious problems, including heart disease and stroke. Wondering if high cholesterol can be managed without medication? Let's delve deeper to understand this medical condition.

What Is High Cholesterol? Causes

High cholesterol, also known as hyperlipidemia, is a condition that occurs when a person's total cholesterol level is above 200 mg/dL. Wondering what happens when your cholesterol levels are high? According to the healthcare professionals, when a person's cholesterol levels are high beyond the recommended bar, a built-up plaque on the walls blocks the arteries that pass blood to the heart and other organs. And when the blood flow to major organs of your body is blocked, particularly the heart, then it can cause chest pain and a heart attack. High cholesterol can be inherited, but most often it is a result of unhealthy lifestyle choices. Here are three main contributing factors to high cholesterol:

Leaving a sedentary lifestyle can have a detrimental effect on non-HDL cholesterol levels. Experts note that regular physical activity can reverse the condition Actively smoking can damage the walls of the blood vessels, which makes them more likely to accumulate fat deposits Indulging in an unhealthy diet that includes saturated fat and trans fat can gradually lead to an increase in cholesterol levels

Other factors that aren't within your control and can lead to high cholesterol include:

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) Diabetes Hypothyroidism HIV/AIDS Lupus Obesity Sleep apnoea Chronic Liver Disease

Mayo Clinic outlines that some types of medicine, which are taken for certain health condition can also worsen your cholesterol level. It includes:

Cancer High blood pressure HIV/AIDS Irregular heartbeat Organ transplants Acne

Symptoms Of High Cholesterol

According to the Cleveland Clinic, high cholesterol does not typically show any signs or symptoms for most people. It states that you could be a marathon runner but could still have a hih cholesterol. The US medical center underscoes that symptoms of high cholesterol won't start to feel until the abnormal cholesterol causes other issues in your body. People with high cholesterol often experience symptoms:

You may like to read

Chest pain due to physical exertion or stress Shortness of breath after staying physically active Irregular heartbeat, a classic sign of heart disease Fatigue due to reduced blood flow to the heart Dizziness due to reduced blood flow to the brain

Warning signs of high cholesterol? NONE- There usually aren't any! Regular screening every year is essential. #SilentKiller#CholesterolScreening#LivingHeartSmart Dr. Matt DeVane (@drdevane) July 15, 2025

How To Check Cholesterol Level?

A cholesterol test simply requires a blood test to check the following lipid profiles. Here are the four main components:

Total cholesterol: This is the total amount of waxy substance called cholesterol in the bloodstream Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL) or bad cholesterol: Healthcare professional states that high amount of LDL can build up in the arteries as plaque if left unchecked. This buidlup can restrict blood flow and increases your risk of a heart attack or stroke High-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) or good cholesterol: Experts explain that good cholesterol works hard to remove excess LDL from the arteries, while it transports it back to the liver for processing Triglycerides: The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that triglycerides is another form of fat carried in the bloodstream that your body uses for energy

In 2023 post shared on X (previously Twitter), Dr. Sudhir Kumar, MD DM, Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad, shared that the normal level of lipid profile should be as follows:

Total cholesterol: Less than 200 is considered normal LDL cholesterol: Less than 100 is considered normal Triglycerides: Less than 150 is considered normal HDL cholesterol: Greater than 50 is considered normal

The CDC recommends that healthy adults check their cholesterol level at least once every 4 to 6 years. Aditionally, people who are living with certain medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes or a family history of high cholesterol must check often. On the other hand, children should check their cholesterol level at least once between the ages of 9 and 11 years, but those with obesity and diabetes must screen very often. Adolescents must check their cholesterol levels between 17 and 21.

Making sense of Lipid Profile Test Abnormal lipid levels are associated with a higher risk of coronary artery disease and stroke. Generally lipid profile comprises of the following 4 important tests: 1. Total Cholesterol (less than 200 is considered normal), 2. LDL cholesterol pic.twitter.com/jTOLgEclSY Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) October 21, 2023

Is It Possible To Manage High Cholesterol Without Medication?

In an exclusive interaction with Healthsite, Dr. Nandini L, Consultant, Obstetrician And Gynecologist at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Chennai, said that high cholesterol is very risky because it causes several atherosclerotic effects, which can result in a heart attack, stroke, vascular dementia, erectile dysfunction, heart failure, or limb loss, including disability and death. "So it is a big no. You can't just manage without medication for high cholesterol," she states.

Dr. Nandini L further added, "No one can safely manage high cholesterol without medication. Although someone is advertising, it is not right because when you have a high cholesterol level, the arteries of your heart are still going to have deposits of fat. Now, when it keeps on increasing, you know, it is not at all safe for your heart, as it can result in sudden heart attacks. So you have to start taking the medications recommended by your healthcare professional."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Heart Association (@american_heart)

Best Tips To Prevent High Cholesterol

Here are some heart-friendly lifestyle tips you can follow to reduce cholesterol levels, which can increase your risk of heart disease, according to Mayo Clinic:

Consume a nutritious diet that consists of lean protein, fruits, vegetables and whole grains Reduce your sodium and sugar intake Limit consuming saturated and trans fats Try to maintain a healthy weight by shedding extra fats Abstain from smoking to reduce your risk of heart disease Stay physically active for at least 30 minutes on most days of the week Avoid drinking alcohol

Both diet and exercise play a crucial for reducing high cholesterol levels. "Diet plays a very major role because high cholesterol is because of excesses fat, but there are two types of fat, i.e. good cholesterol and bad cholesterol, so the saturated fats and the trans fats increase your LDL levels. So you have to totally avoid the saturated fats that is meat or any kind of oil and other trans fat containing items like you know all the processed food and you have to increase a high fiber diet," Dr. Nandini L said.

"Now, whenever you're taking a high fibre diet your satiety is going to be balanced and you're not going to binge on any other processed or unhealthy food and omega-3 fatty acids is very, very important to maintain a very good healthy heart. Usually the heart gets affected because of high cholesterol so omega-3 fatty acids which are there in salmon all the other fishes so fish is a very healthy form of protein containing omega-3 which you can take it regularly.

"It has to begin with a good moderate intensity exercise. It could be either walking, swimming or cycling at least five to six times a week. So by your lifestyle changes, if you're losing five to 10% of weight, it is for sure going to reduce your cholesterol level."

We need some cholesterol to stay healthy, but too much increases your risk of having a heart attack or stroke. A few small changes to your diet can make a big difference to your cholesterol level - learn more https://t.co/TQitbAYOJApic.twitter.com/7oSntox5ch British Dietetic Association (@BDA_Dietitians) October 16, 2025

Impact Of Regular Exercise On Reducing LDL Levels

"Exercise also is needed along with a good dietary habits. So exercise, as I already mentioned, a good moderate intensity, five to six times a week. And also, if you are a sedentary worker, that is, you have to continuously just sit and work, that won't be an ideal thing to do," Dr. Nandini L said.

"You have to keep moving at least once in two hours, just to go for a walk, you can rather use staircase than a lift. And if you have been having habits of smoking or alcoholism, you have to quit that. Then only all your cholesterol levels and your side effects because of the cholesterol is going to revert back. And anxiety too also increases the cholesterol levels and, you know, it gives a bad effect. So yoga, meditation, along with, you know, regular walking, it really goes very well."

Physical exercise is one of the most effective ways to improve your heart health. Aerobic exercise and resistance training together may help increase HDL (good) cholesterol and lower (bad) LDL cholesterol. REMSA Health (@REMSAHealth) February 16, 2024

Lowering Cholesterol Levels

"Now, when your doctor has advised that, you know, you have to have a good dietary habits and lifestyle changes, it has to be very consistent for about three to six months at least so that, you know, you can see a change in your blood values when you're repeating your lipid profile after six months. So it needs at least six months, you know, to see a real change." Dr. Nandini L said.

"Apart from how this cholesterol has been running over the period of years is because of binge eating during the weekends. Nowadays, we see a lot of youngsters going and eating out and binging on a lot of food like these French fries, burgers, which are always you know, processed, having a lot of salt content. So it's always better to restrict, you know, to eat out and have a healthy, you know, dietary habit and also have a regular checkup of yours. That is your lipid profile, your sugar and your blood pressure. So that, you know, like, it's better to catch it at the earlier stage than to repent you know when you're being diagnosed and at a later stage and given a lot of drugs so a good eating habit is very very important."

If Your HDL is Low, Utilize the Following: -Olive oil -Whole Eggs -Low carb or Ketogenic diet -Anthocyanin-Rich Foods (e.g. blueberries, blackberries, purple cabbage - dark colored fruits & veggies) -Low-to-Moderate alcohol consumption -Coconut oil -Fatty fish -Aerobic pic.twitter.com/b9SmxZ3uBp Lori Shemek, PhD (@LoriShemek) January 11, 2025

Best Foods For People Struggling With High Cholesterol

"Heart-healthy eating involves choosing certain foods, such as fruits and vegetables, while limiting others, such as saturated fats and added sugars," the National Institute of Health (NIH) states. "Your doctor may recommend the heart-healthy Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan because it has been proven to lower high blood pressure and "bad" LDL cholesterol in the blood. See Healthy Eating Recipes to view a collection of recipes, cooking tips, and more information."

Here are some heart-healthy foods you can incorporate into your daily diet to reduce high cholesterol levels, according to NIH:

Leafy green vegetables such as spinach, collard greens, kale, cabbage, broccoli and carrots Nutritious fruits such as apples, bananas, oranges, pears, grapes and prunes Whole grains such as plain oatmeal, brown rice and whole-grain bread or tortillas Fat-free or low-fat dairy foods such as milk, cheese, or yoghurt Protein-rich food like fish that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, tuna and trout Lean meats such as 95 per cent lean ground beef, pork tenderloin, skinless chicken or turkey eggs Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source TRENDING NOW Nuts, seeds and soy products Legumes such as kidney beans, lentils, chickpeas, black-eyed peas and lima beans Oils and foods high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats such as canola, corn, olive, safflower, sesame, sunflower and soybean oils

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.