Is It A Heart Disease Or Digestive Disorders? Here's How To Differentiate Symptoms

The lifestyle we follow these days comes with so many health challenges which are often ignored. Take a look at the two most health issues and learn how to differentiate between the two.

In this 21st century, we all live a very hectic and busy life, and thanks to the pandemic for tossing it upside down completely. From stress to isolation, certain add ons to our lives in the recent pandemic times, have given rise to serious health issues. Last week, a famous Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK died of a heart attack. According to the police, antacid strips were found in his hotel room. This gives rise to the question if he had been taking symptoms of heart attack as a gastric problem. Today, we have Dr Inayathullah Ghori, Consultant (Clinical Cardiology) - Kamineni Hospital, King Koti to tell us how the two are different and how one can differentiate the symptoms.

Heart Diseases Vs Digestive Problems: Understanding The Symptoms

Severe symptoms such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, and palpitations are well understood by most of us as possibly heart-related however heart conditions also present with much more varied symptoms and of varying intensity. Although public apprehension is drawn when a celebrity or a well-known person suffers a heart attack with atypical symptoms - doctors commonly come across such clinical caveats.

Looking at some example caveats can give us more insight:

Case of an elderly woman who presented only with 'pain in the jaw', got her tooth extracted and when the pain persisted was then found to be having a heart attack Case of a young gentleman who thought his chest pain was 'muscle pain' as it was radiating the o back and right hand and not the left hand. Case of a gentleman who thought his feeling of 'difficulty while breathing' was due to allergy and cold. Case of an elderly man who attributed his profuse sweating due to 'recent travel' and 'general fatigue' Case of another middle-aged man who thought the discomfort in his chest was due to a 'gas problem' and having had some spicy food.

Before we understand general principles on how to identify atypical symptoms a word first on - why do we need to identify these symptoms early? Heart attack is a condition where a clot clogs the blood vessels that supply the heart causing damage to the heart muscle - in the initial hours of the attack the damage can be not be limited and also be reversed but with delay, the damage is not only irreversible but also leads to more complications such as low pumping capacity and heart failure.

Heart Diseases Vs Digestive Problems

How does one know whether the cause of discomfort is gastric or cardiac? The tell-tale differences to ask are:

First of all, what risk factors does one have? The risk of atypical presentation is associated with certain other risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, elderly age, tobacco use, smoking, and family history of heart problems. Diabetic patients especially need to be cautious as the pain is masked and feels less intense. Secondly, how is the pain? Is it in the chest? Is the pain more of pressure or fullness and is it present in other sites apart from the chest Eg. Shoulder, arm, throat, jaw, back, or abdomen it is likely to be of cardiac origin. Are there any other complaints? Feeling dizzy, sweaty, nauseated, and having difficulty breathing - as these are commonly associated symptoms. Any there any other gastric-related symptoms? Acid reflux, sharp burning sensation (heartburn) along with the presence of known food triggers such as carbonated drinks, dairy or gluten products, and/or a history of gastric ulcers or gastritis is common for gastric origin pain. Such pain usually subsides with home treatments or antacids. The persistence of pain despite such measures should prompt further evaluation.

In case of any doubt or concern, it is always recommended that the patient visit the emergency department of any nearby hospital where he/she can be evaluated. Timely intervention can drastically change their son's condition and life.

