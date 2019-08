Do you have difficulty sleeping at night? Are you always anxious or depressed? If your answer is yes, you may be suffering from insomnia. This is a sleep disorder that makes it hard for you to stay asleep. Symptoms are usually waking up early, fatigue, tiredness or sleepiness during the day, a feeling of irritability and difficulty in paying attention among others.

According to a study published in the International Studies Quarterly, the prevalence of insomnia among Indian corporate employees in the year 2018 was 13.8 per cent. Various other studies in the field have stated that the world-wide prevalence of this condition ranges from 10 to 48 per cent. Additionally, elderly people are found to be more susceptible to insomnia.

There can be various reasons behind insomnia like job shift change, noise, jet lag, depression, anxiety, hormone shifts during menstruation, asthma, sleep apnoea, etc. If you are a woman, over the age of 60 and under stress, you have an increased risk of developing this condition. Not having a regular schedule and having a mental health disorder can also make you prone to insomnia.

It is one of the most neglected health issues today. But it is essential for you to know that if not treated on time, insomnia can lead to adverse health effects that can be chronic. Here we give you a list of diseases and conditions that you may develop if you are a long-time patient of this condition.

Stroke

According to a study published in the journal American Heart Association, the risk of suffering from stroke is more in those with insomnia than those without this problem. It, in fact, raises your chance of hospitalisation because of stroke by 54 per cent. Additionally, if you are young and suffer from this sleep disorder, your likelihood of getting a stroke becomes eight times higher than those who are older.

Though the exact mechanism behind this is not fully understood yet, study results show that insomnia probably alters your cardiovascular health. It does so by causing systematic inflammation, raised blood pressure or sympathetic hyperactivity and impaired glucose tolerance.

Stroke is a medical condition in which either a blood vessel present in your brain bleeds or there is a blockage in the supply of blood to the brain. Symptoms are paralysis, confusion, slurred speech, numbness on one side of the body, dizziness, etc. To prevent this condition, you can reduce your salt intake, practice yoga, maintain a healthy weight and avoid smoking or/and drinking.

Seizures

Seizures occur when there is a disruptive sleep pattern. In case you have epilepsy, your chances of getting seizures are more if you have not slept well for a long period. It can, in fact, increase the length and intensity of seizures. When you are going through a normal sleep-wake cycle, there are certain electrical and hormonal activities that occur. Not getting enough sleep or getting up early can prevent these changes and cause seizures.

According to a research conducted by neurologists at the Royal Perth Hospital, sleep deprivation is a potential trigger for people having seizures. As far as the mechanism behind insomnia causing seizures is concerned, sleep disturbances actually cause acute metabolic disturbance (extremely low level of glucose or sodium in the body). This is what leads to seizures.

Seizures are basically sudden uncontrollable electrical disturbances in the brain. Symptoms are confusion, changes in movements, behaviour or feelings, etc. To prevent this condition, stick to a regular sleep schedule, manage your stress by performing yoga and avoid alcohol.

Obesity

According to a research study published in the Nature and Science of Sleep, sleep disorders are associated with obesity. The study also stated that improper sleep for a long period of time can lead to a 15.5 per cent reduced levels of the leptin hormone and a 14.9 per cent increased level of ghrelin, also known as the hunger hormone. This means that insomnia can increase your appetite and lead to over-consumption, which is a risk factor of obesity.

Obesity is basically a body condition in which you gain excessive amount of body weight and your BMI is 30 or higher. Inactivity, unhealthy eating, pregnancy, quitting smoking are some of the factors that can increase your risk of being obese. In order to prevent this condition, you should exercise regularly and have a healthy eating plan.

High blood pressure

If you are suffering from chronic insomnia, you are at risk of developing high blood pressure, says a research published in the journal Hypertension. It states that people who take more than 14 minutes to sleep, are at a 300 per cent higher risk of hypertension. Also, the longer you take to sleep, the higher will be your risk.

According to experts in the field, a good sleep helps your blood regulate the stress hormones. It also helps your nervous system to be healthy and work effectively. Gradually, a lack of sleep or alterations of sleep quality can act as a neurobiological and physiologic stressor that impair brain functions and disturb your body’s ability to regulate the stress hormones. This is what leads to high blood pressure.

Hypertension is a medical condition in which your blood circulation puts excessive pressure on the arteries and put you at risk of various cardiovascular problems. Sometimes, there may be no symptoms of high blood pressure. At other times, you may experience headache, nosebleed, or/and shortness of breath.

To prevent this condition, you should look for its potential risk factors and manage a healthy weight by indulging in regular exercise and eating healthy foods like green vegetables and fruits. If you quit smoking and manage your stress, it will help too. Also, reduce your sodium intake.