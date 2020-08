The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t only about a virus sneaking into your body surreptitiously and affecting your lungs as well as other vital organs. The novel coronavirus, which has taken the lives of millions across the world, has impacted almost every aspect of human existence, including our mind. Evidences from all over the world suggest that the pandemic triggered by novel coronavirus has significantly impacted our mental health. A recent survey by researchers at the San Raffaele hospital in Italy found a significant number of COVID-19 patients to be affected by psychological challenges like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety, among other illnesses. Also Read - Deepika Padukone appreciates Danish Sait’s tweet on depression: Here’s what you can do to manage this condition

However, people affected by this contagious virus aren't the only ones facing psychological challenges. There has been a significant uptick in mental health issues, especially depression, in India and the world since the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey conducted by GOQii, a California-based smart-tech enabled preventive healthcare platform, found 43 per cent Indians are currently living with depression. Panic, loneliness due to social distancing, financial insecurity and the uncertainty that surrounds life in the current scenario, are the major culprits behind this mental health condition.

What is depression?

According to clinical psychology, depression is a mood disorder characterised by sadness and loss of interest in otherwise favourite things. You will be diagnosed with this mental health condition if the manifestations last for more than 2 weeks. Depression, in its severe form, can be debilitating and can affect many physiological functions including your motor skills, leading to a condition called psychomotor retardation.

Why does getting out of bed become so difficult?

If depression results in psychomotor retardation, the connection between your psychological and muscular functions slowing down the physiological processes that help you carry out your regular functions. So, it becomes difficult for you to move. In some cases, movement may be practically impossible too and you may experience a near-paralysis situation. This condition may also have a negative impact on the way you talk and make it difficult for you to complete simple chores like brushing, wearing your clothes, taking a shower, cooking and eating.

3 things to do to get out of bed

If depression is keeping you confined to bed and affecting your daily functionalities, then your first step would be to take professional help. A psychiatrist may prescribe antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs along with mediation and other therapies. Alongside medications and therapies, you can also take small steps that will go a long way in easing your movement.

Start your day slow: Don’t try to rush or push yourself. Your first step would to be to try and sit up. Use your pillows and cushions to prop yourself up. The simple act of lifting yourself up from the bed will prep your mind to kickstart the day.

Enjoy the morning rays, quietly: Do not try to move out of bed immediately after sitting up. Take some time to look around you and bask in the morning rays instead of pushing yourself to plan and get ready the day ahead. Try to think of things that make you happy as you sit and watch the day progress. Doing this for 20 minutes can be extremely helpful. You can also try some meditation techniques.

Focus on your surroundings: Once you have spent enough time to acclimatise yourself with the morning, shift your focus on your favourite belongings that are lying around. Try to grab them close to you and focus on your feelings. Also, spending some time with your pet on the bed can be motivating. The unconditional love of your four-legged friend can help you start the day on a positive note, relaxing your nerves and the mind. Muscle movements become easier when your mind is calm.