Is Delhi Air Pollution Affecting Your Eyes? Here Are Tips To Protect It From Smog

Is Delhi Air Pollution Affecting Your Eyes? Here Are Tips To Protect It From Smog

Living and residing in Delhi and NCR means that you have to breathe toxic air and expose your eyes to particulate matter. But, there are some steps that you can take to keep your organs safe from the deteriorating air quality.

Delhi, Noida and other parts of NCR like Gurugram has been covered under a thick blanket of smog for the past week. Recently the AQI in Anand Vihar and adjoining areas recorded an all time high AQI of 999 whereas Noida recorded almost 500. Currently the AQI of Delhi and NCR region is fluctuating from 333 to 400 which is under the category 'severe'. The forecast so far is that air quality will remain poor throughout this month especially because of Diwali celebrations coupled with cold weather. The only respite from the toxicity can be through rainfall.

We have already warned you of the harmful impacts of smog for your lung health. But, did you know that your lungs aren't the only organs which are at risk? Your eyes are one of he most sensitive organs of the body and the most exposed to dirt, pollution, toxins and all kinds of strain. Find out how exposing your eyes to smog can impact it and what you can do to keep it protected.

Impact Of Smog On Your Eyes

Experts have revealed that, there are a lot of particulate matter in the atmosphere that we live in. When pollution increases, particulate matter also increases. Some of them are smaller than 2.5 microns and (PM2.5) are permeable through the protective barriers present in our eyes. These are very harmful and can cause:

TRENDING NOW

Redness, irritation, and A gritty feeling Firecrackers contain harmful metals which can cause allergic reactions and chemical burns.

Here are the main affects of exposure to harmful chemicals that are mixed with moisture from the smog.

Dry eyes

Redness and irritation

Watery eyes

Stinging sensation

Sticky eyelids

Mucus formation in and around the eye

Light sensitivity

How To Protect Your Eyes From Delhi Smog?

Before following these tips, you should be a little more aware of the impacts smog can cause to your overall health. AQI in this city has been worse before but it has never reached the 1000 mark. Do not live with blissful ignorance and denial.

This is hardly the time to go out for jogs and exercises. Do them inside your house. Only go outdoors when you are obligated to. It is Diwali and everyone wants to celebrate but given the circumstance which is going to get worse, you should refrain from celebrating in the conventional way. Have an unconventional Diwali this year. It would be less fun but more safe. Wear N95 masks and protective eye glasses when you step outside. This is for people who do not have a choice. If you do, stay indoors. Keep washing your eyes with cold water. Stay hydrated to avoid dry eye syndrome. Use drops to keep your eyes lubricated. Keep eating a diet that supports eye health. Do not touch your eyes with your hands too much, especially when you are outside. Use a tissue. If you experience any kind of discomfort, consult a doctor.