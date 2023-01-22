Is COVID-19 Pneumonia Making A Comeback? 7 Signs COVID Is Causing Fluid Buildup In Your Lungs

Is COVID-19 Pneumonia Make A Comeback? 7 Signs COVID Is Causing Fluid Buildup In Your Lungs

David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School said that although not as serious as the first one, the world is seeing a rise in the number of patients developing COVID-19 pneumonia.

In 2021, India was hit by the worst COVID-19 wave, triggered by the highly lethal Delta variant. The ferocious second wave of coronavirus had left lakhs infected in the country, and many hospitalized with severe respiratory illnesses. The grim pictures from the deadly second wave were not even out from the memories of the people when experts warned about the re-emergence of the worst symptom that dominated the deadly 2021 surge in India -- COVID-induced pneumonia, or COVID-19 pneumonia.

COVID-19 Pneumonia Is Reappearing: Experts

In a recent statement, experts warned that respiratory illness is making a comeback with either of 2 Omicron variants - BA.4 and BA.5. With the current trend of the virus spread in China, the United States, and Japan, experts are predicting that the virus is making its way back into the environment with a different set of new and old symptoms. Some of these symptoms can be a sore throat and nasal congestion --- falling under the category of new signs of COVID infection. And some can be breathlessness or trouble breathing, and severe lung infection (like COVID pneumonia), falling under the old signs of COVID infection category.

Speaking to the media, David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School said that although not as serious as the first one, the world is seeing a rise in the number of patients developing COVID-19 pneumonia. What is this condition? How can a patient develop COVID-19 pneumonia and what symptoms may show up in the body? Here is what doctors want you to know.

What Is COVID-19 Pneumonia?

Pneumonia, also known as lower respiratory tract disease is an infection in the lungs that leads to fluid buildup inside the air sacs present in the lungs. The COVID virus enters the body through the nose and throat, then it travels down the respiratory tract to reach the lungs. This is the time when an infected patient develops symptoms such as a cough and shortness of breath. However, in some cases, the virus doesn't stop there and goes deep into the lungs. This is when it causes pneumonia. This is when the infection causes a large buildup of inflammatory fluid or even pus. When this happens, the fluid makes it difficult for the oxygen you breathe to get into your blood. And symptoms tend to worsen.

Below we have listed 7 such symptoms that a patient who has developed COVID-19 pneumonia may experience.

Signs COVID Is Causing Severe Lung Infection

It can be challenging to know if someone is developing COVID pneumonia, just on the basis of symptoms. This is mainly because the first symptoms that appear when a person gets infected with COVID-19 are very much similar to pneumonia -- fever accompanied by chills, trouble breathing, chest pain, etc. However, a COVID pneumonia causes much more severe symptoms than just a COVID-19 infection. Here is a list of a few signs of COVID pneumonia:

You may like to read

Fever A dry cough Shortness of breath Change in skin colour Rapid heart rate Chest pain Extreme fatigue