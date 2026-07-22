Is constant stress shrinking your brain? Understanding the long-term impact of chronic stress

Are you dealing with constant stress and anxiety? Read on to find out how this may be silently damaging your brain's health and impairing cognitive functions.

Medically Verified By: Dr Dinesh Nayak S

Is constant stress shrinking your brain? Understanding the long-term impact of chronic stress

Stress is something that we cannot avoid. Obligations, financial problems, family and health issues can cause stress from time to time. Although short-term stress is a natural body reaction to challenges, constant or long-term stress is a topic of discussion. Since chronic stress can have a negative influence on the brain. This means that chronic stress can change functions such as memory and emotions.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Dinesh Nayak S, Senior Consultant & Associate Director Neurology & Epilepsy, KIMS Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, explained that the brain reacts to stress by the secretion of stress hormones. "In small doses, these hormones contribute to fast reaction at times of crisis. But constant presence of stress hormones, cortisol in particular, in our organism can lead to irreversible changes in brain functioning. The long-term presence of high levels of cortisol in our blood can change physical brain structure, particularly the hippocampus, the part of the brain which is responsible for learning and memory. Therefore constant stress can cause forgetfulness, inability to concentrate, or problems with memory in people who suffer from chronic stress," said Dr. Dinesh Nayak S.

How Stress Affects The Brain - Explained

Stress can also affect the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for decision making, planning, and emotional management. At the same time, stress can stimulate even more activity in the amygdala, the center of one's fear and emotions. As a result, a person may be more anxious than usual and very emotional during a difficult situation.

Affects of Chronic Stress On The Brain

Over time, chronic stress has been linked to an increased likelihood of developing anxiety disorders and depression, sleep disruptions, and even cognitive decline in old age. Nevertheless, stress itself does not cause dementia, but ongoing stress and mental health issues can lead to conditions that harm one's brain health.

Therefore, it is crucial to recognize chronic stress symptoms, such as

Fatigue, Lack of concentration, Irritability, Headaches, Sleep disruptions, Change in eating habits, and Constant feeling of being overwhelmed

All the above-mentioned symptoms should be taken seriously.

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How To Manage Stress Levels?

The positive news is that the brain is surprisingly flexible. Making changes in ways of life can reduce tension and help maintain the brain's activity. Studies reveal that physical activity helps to decrease the level of cortisol in the blood and improve mood. Anxiety and stress may also be reduced with the help of mindfulness practices, meditation and yoga. Maintaining a regular sleeping schedule, eating healthily with plenty of fruits, vegetables, cereals and fish in the diet and communicating with people are also important for the brain.

Dr. Dinesh Nayak S explains - "One should set boundaries at work, take breaks and find time for leisure and hobbies to avoid stress. It is also vital not to ignore repetitive stress. professional psychotherapist can offer effective methods of coping with it. Stress may be normal in certain periods, but it is always wrong to neglect chronic stress. How to manage stress now is a good investment into future health of the brain."

Disclaimer: Stress can have serious impact on your brain and cognitive health. Make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor if you spot anything unusual. Remember every condition is different, therefore, it should be handled differently under proper guidance of a doctor.

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