Is Cervical Cancer Preventable? Most Common HPV Infection Symptoms That Can Go Unnoticed for Years

Cervical cancer is largely preventable, yet HPV often shows no symptoms. Know the unusual warning signs women should never ignore and how early screening saves lives.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that affects the cervix, which is the lower part of the uterus connecting it to the vagina. The cervix plays an important role in a woman's reproductive system. Cervical cancer develops slowly and often starts with small changes in the cells of the cervix, which can be detected and treated before turning into cancer.

The main cause of cervical cancer is infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a very common virus and is usually spread through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, and sexual contact. Most HPV infections go away on their own, but if certain high-risk types stay in the body for a long time, they can cause cancer.

Among the many HPV types, HPV 16, 18, and 31 are known to have a higher chance of leading to cervical cancer.

How common is Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting women. It is the third to fourth most common gynecological cancer worldwide and the second most common cancer in Indian women after breast cancer.

The number of cases is much higher in developing countries like India. This is mainly due to lack of awareness, poor access to screening tests, social stigma, and delay in seeking medical care. Many women reach hospitals only when the disease is already advanced.

Who Is at Higher Risk?

Certain factors increase the risk of cervical cancer, including:

Poor personal and menstrual hygiene Nutritional deficiencies Low socioeconomic status Weak immunity Early marriage and early pregnancy Multiple sexual partners Infections like HPV or HIV Long-term use of oral contraceptive pills Smoking and tobacco use

Symptoms of Cervical Cancer

In the early stages, cervical cancer may not cause any symptoms, which is why regular screening is very important. As the disease progresses, some warning signs may appear, such as:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding Bleeding between periods or after menopause Bleeding after sexual intercourse Heavy or prolonged menstrual periods Pain during sexual intercourse Persistent lower abdominal or back pain Pain or burning during urination Frequent urge to urinate Foul-smelling or unusual vaginal discharge Unexplained weight loss Tiredness and weakness Loss of appetite Leg pain or swelling

Diagnosis and Screening

Cervical cancer can be successfully treated if detected early. The Pap smear test is a simple and effective screening test. It involves taking a small sample of cells from the cervix and examining them under a microscope to detect early changes.

Women who have ever been sexually active should start screening from 18 25 years of age, get a Pap smear every 3 years, and continue till 65 years of age.

Cervical cancer is the only cancer that can be prevented before it actually develops, through regular screening and early treatment.

Stages and Treatment

Cervical cancer has five stages, depending on how much the disease has spread. Treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or a combination of these, based on the stage and overall health of the patient.

Is Cervical Cancer Preventable? Yes. Cervical cancer is preventable and curable, especially when detected early.

Cervical Cancer Vaccination

The HPV vaccine provides strong protection against cervical cancer. It can be given to both girls and boys. The best age for vaccination is 9 14 years, before sexual exposure. Women can receive the vaccine up to 45 years of age. The vaccine is given in 2 or 3 doses, depending on age.