Is Bill Clinton suffering from Parkinson's? Ex-US President's trembling hands in Epstein testimony spark health concerns

Bill Clinton health updates: In a recently circulated video, Clinton was seen drinking water from a cup after a question from Rep. Nancy Mace showed his hands shaking intensely as he sat before the committee with his legal team and answered. Is he battling Parkinson's disease?

Is Bill Clinton suffering from Parkinson's? Ex-US President's trembling hands in Epstein testimony spark health concerns

Is Bill Clinton battling Parkinson's disease, questions around Ex-US President's current health status saw a rage on the social media after a video that recently got viral, showed his hands shaking uncontrollably while he was sipping water from a glass. The footage, made public by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee, depicted Clinton alongside his legal team during his testimony concerning his associations with the late convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The video spread rapidly through social media, which led some viewers to ask whether the 79-year-old man showed early signs of Parkinson's disease.

Bill Clinton Health Updates: What Happened To The Ex-US President?

In the video, that has now gone viral, one particular video has caught everyone's attention - In one of the clips, Clinton was seen drinking water from a cup after a question from Rep. Nancy Mace showed his hands shaking intensely as he sat before the committee with his legal team and answered. The hand tremors sparked speculation that the 79-year-old's health was deteriorating or if he has Parkinson's disease, a nervous condition that causes hands to shake.

Watch the video here:

Was Bill Clinton faking his hand trembling or does he actually know he is F#CKED? https://t.co/Gu3ss2fgcgpic.twitter.com/HxTXr8etv2 Michael A.M.E. (@MindandEmotion7) March 2, 2026

Although, the rumours about his health is all over the internet, an interview of him from the past has highlighted that this is not the first time that he is under the spotlight. Handshaking and tremors is a condition Bill Clinton has been dealing with for a while. According to a report from January 18, 2013, on The Hill, Bill Clinton described the tremors in his hands as normal and ageing related.

You may like to read

Commenting on golf's then-forthcoming ban on anchored putting, Clinton revealed that like many who see his hands shake, he also thought tremors could be Parkinson's the first time it happened. But a doctor confirmed on checkup that it wasn't.

"The first time it happened, I had to go get myself checked to make sure I didn't have Parkinson's, and I was so relieved I didn't care how much it shook after that," Clinton had said. He went on to add, "If I had Parkinson's, I wanted to know so I could prepare. And I had it tested and the doctor said 'no.' He says it's just a normal aging phenomenon."

What Is Parkinson's Disease: Everything Doctors Wants One To Know

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, Parkinson's disease is a progressive movement disorder of the nervous system. It causes nerve cells (neurons) in parts of the brain to weaken, become damaged, and die, leading to symptoms that include problems with movement, tremor, stiffness, and impaired balance. As symptoms progress, people with Parkinson's disease (PD) may have difficulty walking, talking, or completing other simple tasks.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.