Is Beer Good For Health? Check Its 6 Benefits

Health Benefits Of Beer

According to common knowledge, beer doesn't really have any good effects but, experts state a new theory about its benefits, if consumed in moderation.

Beer falls under the category of one of the oldest beverages in the world. According to historical facts, the recipes can be found in Egyptian tombs, Babylonian texts and also in Mesopotamian archaeological sites. This drink is very easy to make by simply fermenting grain into alcohol. A lot of people including experts stress on the drawbacks that beer has but did you know its benefits? A huge population in the world drinks beer as a beverage. Emerging studies about consumption of wine in moderation has made researchers question the health benefits of beer. It has 6 good qualities in total.

Beer Acts As An Antioxidant

The quality of beer differs by its color. Dark beer is very rich in antioxidants. The darker the beer, the more the level of antioxidants. Antioxidants are well known to be good for the body. It has the power to fight free radicals and also reduce risks of chronic conditions in the body.

Rich Source Of Vitamins And Minerals

Beer is very rich in vitamins and minerals since it is made from fermented grain.

Lowers The Risks Of Having Heart Disease

Consuming excess alcohol is never good for health, be it wine or beer. But, two pints of beer a day could help you lower the risk of heart diseases, says experts. A study also showed that one drink a day had a major impact in reducing the risk of all-cause mortality in women and two drinks had a similar impact on men. More research on this subject is being conducted but experts have stated this with full confidence.

Helps Improve Blood Sugar Levels

Drinking beer in moderation can also help reduce the risk of diabetes development. It can also aid diabetic patients to keep their blood sugar level in control. One study showed that one to two alcoholic drinks a day could lower the risk of developing diabetes by as much as 50 per cent. This effect is strongest for low-sugar beers, such as light beers, so pay attention to the type of beer you drink.

Increases Bone Strength

Research on effects of beer on bone density had been done a long time ago. They found that beer can help men and women who have gone through menopause in developing their bone strength. In general, alcohol has a very good impact on bone strength if consumed in moderation. But experts have warned that even exceeding the limit for one or two days can prove detrimental to your bone health as well as your overall health.

Lowers The Risks Of Dementia

Moderate beer consumption might help lower the risks of dementia, state experts. However, it can prove detrimental if anyone goes overboard in its consumption.