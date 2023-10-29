Is Air Pollution Responsible For India's Breast Cancer Epidemic? The Shocking Truth

VERIFIED

Is Air Pollution Responsible For India's Breast Cancer Epidemic? The Shocking Truth

India's Breast Cancer Epidemic: The Deadly Link to Air Pollution.

Amidst rapid industrial growth and urban expansion, pollution poses a significant threat to public health. Beyond its known connections to respiratory and heart issues, there's a growing curiosity about its potential involvement in elevating the risk of breast cancer.

According to The Lancet Commission, pollution is responsible for 43% of lung cancer fatalities, with over 90% of lung cancer cases attributed to environmental factors. Notably, breast cancer accounts for 14% of cancer cases in Indian women. In this article, Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh, Visiting Consultant - Breast Onco Surgery & Bariatric Surgery, Sakra World Hospital, shares some important insights on how the rise in air pollution can contribute to the increase in breast cancer counts.

Breast Cancer: An Overlooked Crisis Affecting Millions

Breast cancer primarily impacts women but can also affect men, originating in breast cells and causing uncontrolled malignant growth within the breast tissue. It can manifest in various forms, with invasive ductal carcinoma or invasive lobular carcinoma being the most common.

TRENDING NOW

In its early stages, breast cancer may be asymptomatic, highlighting the importance of regular screenings like mammograms for early detection. As the disease progresses, it may exhibit symptoms such as breast lumps, changes in size or shape, nipple discharge, or alterations in the skin.

The term "silent epidemic" is applicable to breast cancer for various reasons:

Alarming Prevalence: India has witnessed a significant increase in breast cancer cases, justifying its epidemic label. Diagnosis Delays: Limited healthcare access and screening in resource-poor areas result in delayed diagnoses, often occurring at advanced stages. Subtle Symptoms: In its early stages, breast cancer may not display discernible signs, making early identification challenging. Social Taboos: Stigmatization and fear discourage open dialogue about breast health, exacerbating the problem's concealed nature. Impact on Quality of Life: Breast cancer takes a significant physical and emotional toll, further contributing to its concealed status.

Air Pollution: A Silent Driver of India's Breast Cancer Crisis

Let's understand the hazardous link between pollutants and breast cancer:

You may like to read

Particulate Matter (PM)

Tiny Particles, Significant Health Risks - PM, consisting of minute particles like dust and soot, can infiltrate your respiratory system, resulting in inflammation, respiratory difficulties, and an increased likelihood of lung cancer. This complex mixture comprises airborne particles and liquid droplets containing hazardous compounds, including cancer-causing benzene. Particles measuring less than 10 micrometers can penetrate your lungs, with PM2.5 presenting the most substantial health hazard.

Oxidative Stress and DNA Damage

Silent Dangers - Exposure to pollutants can trigger oxidative stress, undermining the body's defense mechanisms against cell damage. This can lead to cell harm, including DNA alterations like mutations, ultimately contributing to cancer and other health problems. Oxidative damage, caused by ROS within cells, can result in changes to DNA bases, breaks in DNA strands, and the formation of harmful mutation-inducing lesions.

Hormone Disruption

A Hidden Impact - Increasing research suggests that pollutants, including gases, particulate matter, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and heavy metals, can impact gametogenesis and disrupt reproductive function in exposed individuals. This disruption is primarily attributed to their endocrine-disrupting effects, linked to hormone-related cancers such as breast and prostate cancer.

Inflammation and Immune System Disruption

Cancer Precursor - Pollutants induce respiratory inflammation. Prolonged inflammation harms healthy cells and weakens the immune system's ability to combat cancer cells, elevating cancer risk. As part of the immune response, inflammation activates immune cells and releases proteins like cytokines and enzymes, which work to hinder tumor growth. This has led to the development of therapeutic strategies to bolster these anti-tumor effects in cancer treatment.

How To Prevent Breast Cancer Triggered By Air Pollutants?

Preventing breast cancer saves lives, reduces suffering, and lowers healthcare costs. Here are a few methods for lowering the risk of breast cancer:

Promote the use of cleaner energy sources at the municipal, state, and federal levels while highlighting the value of renewable energy. Choose eco-friendly transportation like public transit, carpooling, or electric/hybrid cars to cut air pollution. Stay indoors on high-pollution days and use air purifiers for better indoor air quality. Adopting a healthy lifestyle, which includes frequent exercise, and moderate alcohol use, can lower your risk of developing cancer. An antioxidant-rich diet can aid in cancer prevention. Antioxidants combat harmful free radicals, preserving cell health and reducing cancer risk. These nutrients boost white blood cells, which defend against free radicals. Beta carotene, found in dark green leafy and yellow-orange fruits and veggies, is a good source. Perform regular breast self-exams and report changes to your doctor. Follow recommended mammogram guidelines. Discuss HRT risks with your doctor. Use the lowest effective HRT dose for the shortest duration.

October is marked as the 'Breast Cancer Awareness Month'. Share your personal stories, and questions, in the comment section below for more information on this 'silently rising epidemic' in India.