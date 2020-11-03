As air pollution engulfs various states across the nation, the quality of the air you are proving your lungs with is degrading. Understandably, the toxic air is making everyone cough, causing throat irritation, and even spreading viral infections. Also Read - Coronavirus: Long-term exposure to air pollution 'linked to 15 per cent global COVID deaths'

Considering the situation of the air quality, it is extremely important right now to take precautionary steps at home and even when you step out. Also Read - Breathing issues? Home remedies to boost your respiratory health this winter

Avoid morning walks

Exercising is extremely essential to maintain good health, but not when we are breathing the polluted and toxic air. People who love to walk, run/jog, or engage in any outdoor activities should refrain from doing so until the smog settles. If you want to maintain good health, make sure to do these activities during the evening hours. Also Read - Air pollution caused over 1.16L infant deaths in India last year: Tips to protect your newborn

Use good quality masks when outdoor

One must try and limit outdoor activities when the air quality is poor. If you must venture out, use masks. According to the doctors, wearing the right mask is very important during this time of the year. Wearing a normal cloth mask is not as effective as wearing a special mask (N99 and N95 masks). These masks provide you a shield that protects you from the pollutants in the air. Also, while going outdoors stay covered. Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the particles in the air.

Stay hydrated and have a good diet

Air pollution generally increases the formation of free radicals and degrades the healthy tissues in your lungs. Therefore, it is extremely important to make some dietary changes in your life. Have more antioxidant-rich foods every day. Adding jaggery, honey, and basil leaves to your morning cup of tea boost immunity and flush out the air pollutants. Eat foods that are rich in Vitamin A, C, and beta carotene as these keep your immune system healthy. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated and flush out the air pollutants enter your lungs.

Avoid smoking

The air quality outside is anyway not good and added to this if you are giving more dangerous smokes to your lungs then you know it will slowly kill you. Other than this, smoking is also known as one of the main sources of pollution. As indoor air is a source of respiratory diseases, it is necessary to avoid smoking inside the house. Cigarette smoke and other irritants build up inside your home and cause allergies, asthma, and in some cases lung cancer.

Take steam every day

At a time when the lungs are prone to bad quality air, taking steam to cleanse your lungs can help you fight better against the effects of pollution on your lungs’ health. For better results, you can also add a few drops of eucalyptus oil every day in the evening to relax your air-passages and help your body remove the harmful particulate substances. You can also include some effective breathing exercises or yoga asanas to cleanse your lungs.

Well, now that you know how important it is to breathe good quality air and how to make sure that the air around you is not toxic. Following the simple and easy tips mentioned above can help you and your lungs to a great extent in keeping you safe from the harmful effects of air pollutants. Also, it is recommended to stay indoors as much as you can if you have kids, or a pregnant woman, or someone who is suffering from severe breathing issues. Apart from these, as an educated citizen of the country, help yourself and everyone else breathe easier by adopting green initiatives. Plant more green trees, quit smoking, and reduce the use of public transportation whenever possible. Only together can we ensure our country stays safe and clean. After all, your life and the life of your loved ones may depend on it.

