One of the most respected and versatile actors of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan, passed away today at the age of 53 after being hospitalized for colon infection earlier this week. The veteran actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour earlier in 2018 and was undergoing treatment for the same. He had recently returned to acting after taking some time off for cancer treatment with Angrezi Medium. Colon infection, a general term for inflammation of the inner lining of the colon, is mainly caused by parasites, bacteria and viruses. Symptoms include abdominal pain, cramps and diarrhea. Let us see what this condition means.

Causes of colon inflammation

Main causes of colon infection and inflammation are intake of contaminated water and food. Personal hygiene like not washing hands before eating or eating from unclean utensils may also cause this infection. It is basically inflammation of the colon which is in the large intestine. A general term for this condition is colitis. Other than an infection, it may also be caused by poor blood supply, certain medications and associated health conditions like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and Crohn's disease. In infants, colon inflammation may be due to allergic reactions, anemia and malnutrition.

Symptoms of colon inflammation

Though the causes of colon inflammation are many, the symptoms are similar. If you have this condition, you will experience acute abdominal pain and cramps, bloating, nausea and diarrhea with or without blood. You may also have fever and an uncontrollable urgency for bowel movement. If the condition persists or if you do not seek timely medical treatment, it may cause rapid weight loss. You will also experience a general sense of fatigue at all times.

Treatment options

Treatment depends on the cause. If it is allergic, a change in diet will help control the condition. If it is due to any drugs, then you can ask your doctor to change your medication. But whatever the cause, this is an easily treatable condition except in certain cases where a patient may also have some other underlying health condition. In most cases, a change in diet and medication is enough to bring the condition under control. Your doctor may prescribe anti-inflammatory drugs, immunosuppressants and antibiotics. He may also recommend medication to control diarrhea. Along with this, you may have to take supplements like iron, calcium and vitamin D.

What you can do

You can also take a few steps to avoid colon inflammation. The first thing you need to do is keep track of and avoid foods that may make your symptoms worse. You can also make some lifestyle changes to fight this condition. Eat smaller and more frequent meals. Spread this out throughout the day so that you don’t feel hungry. Avoid foods that can cause irritation in the colon. This can include caffeine and raw veggies and fruits. Avoid drinking. If you do have to drink than limit yourself to one drink at a time. Smoking can also contribute to this problem. So it might be a good idea to stop immediately if you smoke.

If this is a chronic problem for you, then your doctor may recommend surgery. But this is often the last resort. Your doctor will suggest this only if you have severe damage in your colon.