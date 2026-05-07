Irregular sleep timing may double heart attack risk, study warns: Sleeping less than 8 hours makes it worse

A new study suggests inconsistent sleep schedules and getting under 8 hours of sleep could sharply raise the risk of heart attacks and heart disease.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 7, 2026 4:06 PM IST

Irregular sleep timing may double heart attack risk (Image AI Generated)

You might not have known that having an irregular sleep pattern is worse for your heart than it sounds. Researchers in Finland have discovered that sleeping at different times of the day each night may greatly increase the likelihood of heart attacks and other heart-related diseases, particularly for those who sleep less than eight hours a night.

Study links irregular sleep to heart risks

The study was published in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders and conducted by the researchers of the University of Oulu. The study tracked 3,231 adults over 11 years to learn how having irregular sleeping patterns affects heart health over time.

Those who slept at irregular times were almost twice as likely to suffer major cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke, as those who had regular bedtimes, researchers found. Those who had less than 8 hours of sleep per night had the highest risk.

Why irregular bedtimes may harm the heart?

The study found no strong correlation between irregular wakes and heart issues. Rather, it seemed that the sleep or wake cycle was more significant regarding when individuals went to sleep. Scientists say it could be due to the fact that erratic bedtimes are interfering with the body's circadian rhythm, its natural biological clock that helps to regulate sleep, hormones, blood pressure and heart activity.

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The participants were born in the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966 study. Their sleep was recorded for one week when they were 46 years old, with a wearable activity monitor. They were then followed for more than 10 years. Over the follow-up, 128 people had a major cardiovascular event.

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Those whose sleep habits differed significantly from day to day were 2.01 times more likely to have serious heart-related events, the study found. Researchers also discovered that there was a similar association between risk of death and the "sleep midpoint" (the midpoint between sleeping and waking time), which was irregular.

How poor sleep affects overall health?

How you do sleep affects health, according to experts, because they say poor sleep habits can cause inflammation, increase stress hormone levels and have a negative impact on blood pressure and a negative impact on your metabolism. Over time, these changes may damage the heart and blood vessels. It's also been found that sleeping habits are often irregular in patients who are obese, diabetic, and hypertensive, all risk factors for cardiovascular disease who have previously been associated with irregular sleep.

Tips to maintain a healthy sleep routine

The results confirm their and other studies where sleep experts have noted that it's not only the length of sleep you're getting that matters, but how regular it is. The experts recommend having a fixed bedtime, limit or stopping the use of screens late at night, avoid heavy meals before bed and have a consistent sleep schedule of 7-8 hours per day for heart health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional if you experience ongoing sleep problems or heart-related symptoms.

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