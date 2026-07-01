Irregular periods could signal PMOS: NHS warns women not to ignore early symptoms

Irregular periods may be an early warning sign of PMOS. Know common symptoms, health risks, and why early diagnosis is important for women's health.

Irregular periods could signal PMOS (Image AI Generated)

Women who experience irregular periods may need to be checked for PMOS, according to new guidance from the UK's National Health Service (NHS). Once called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), PMOS is a common hormonal disorder that impacts millions of women around the globe. Early diagnosis will mean that the individual will not experience serious health issues in the longer term, according to the NHS.

What is PMOS?

PMOS stands for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome. It is the new name for PCOS, which is a disorder of how the ovaries function. The NHSsays PMOS has been known to be associated with hormonal imbalance, irregular ovulation, and metabolic issues.

Women who have PMOS can have:

Irregular or missed periods

Weight gain

Acne or oily skin

Hair growth on face or body is more than normal

Difficulty getting pregnant

Hair thinning or hair loss

Typically, symptoms begin in the teens or early adulthood.

Why irregular periods should not be ignored?

The symptoms of PMOS include one of the most common symptoms, irregular periods, according to the NHS. Normal periods are 21-35 days. When periods are often early, late or missed altogether, it could be a clue to a hormonal imbalance.

It is now recommended that women get medical advice early rather than later, as the symptoms are ignored. The NHS and NICE have released new draft guidance which suggests women with PMOS should have regular health checks as the condition can make them more likely to develop:

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How PMOS is diagnosed?

Doctors can make a diagnosis of PMOS if a woman has two or more of the following:

Irregular or absent periods

High levels of male hormones like testosterone

Polycystic ovaries seen on ultrasound

Other tests such as blood work and scans can also be conducted to exclude other diseases.

Importance of early treatment

According to health professionals, early detection can enhance the quality of life and lower complications in the future. Healthy eating, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight will help to control symptoms. Some women may also require medication to control their periods or aid in fertility.

Untreated PMOS has also been found to contribute to emotional distress and the risk of anxiety, depression and body image issues.

What women should do?

If women notice irregular periods, sudden weight gain, acne, or abnormal hair growth, they should consult their doctor or gynecologist. Experts point out that awareness of the situation is crucial as many women have undiagnosed for years. A period record book or app can also assist doctors detect potential hormonal issues early on.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.