Irregular Periods Can Put You At Higher Risk Of Heart Disease: Is This True?

Researchers have already established the correlation between menopause (lowering of estrogen levels) and increased cardiovascular risk.

With upcoming studies, parallels between the reproductive system and cardiovascular system in a woman's body are becoming more obvious.

A person is said to have irregular periods when the length of their menstrual cycle or the gap between two successive cycles keeps changing very often. Recently a study showed that women are less likely to survive a heart attack than men. Another study has gone a little further and has found a correlation between irregular menstrual cycles and an increased risk of heart disease.

While many women across cultures show anxiety around developing breast cancer, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death among them. Atypical symptoms and delayed diagnosis put them at a higher risk of negative clinical outcomes like a fatality. Recent studies are showing that a woman's reproductive health can greatly affect their cardiovascular health.

Irregular cycles and increased cardiovascular risk

The study, which was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, analyzed data from around from more than 58,000 women from the UK Biobank. The participants had an average age of 46 with no previous history of cardiovascular disease. The researchers analyzed the length and duration of their menstrual cycles in a median follow-up period of 12 years. They found that participants whose menstrual cycle was shorter than 21 days or longer than 35 days had a 19 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular events than those who had an average duration of the cycle.

The study is not the first that has found a connection between the menstrual cycle and cardiovascular health.

Irregular menstrual cycles are often a symptom of conditions like PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) in which a person can experience many metabolic changes such as insulin insensitivity, high blood sugar and hypertension in some cases.

Causes of irregular periods

Irregular periods can be caused by many factors. Some of them are as follows-

Pregnancy

Hormonal Imbalances

Stress

Thyroid problems

Consumption of birth control pills

Weight changes

Perimenopause

PCOS

Certain medications.

