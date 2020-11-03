Having an irregular period is usually not a problem, but sometimes it can signal health problems, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid issues. The average menstrual cycle, which is counted from the first day of a period to the first day of the next, is 28 days. It is still considered regular if your periods come every 24 to 38 days. But if the time between periods keeps changing and your periods come earlier or later, you’re having irregular periods. Also Read - Irregular periods increase risk of cardiovascular disease, early death

Many women are facing irregular period nowadays. It is not a problem if it happens occasionally, but if you're having irregular periods frequently, consult your doctor. Causes of irregular cycle include changes in the hormonal levels, PCOS, excessive exercise, thyroid issues, pregnancy, breastfeeding, uterine fibroid, intrauterine device, stress, use of birth control pills and certain medications.

How to treat irregular periods

Yoga has been found to be effective in treating irregular period, painful menstrual cramps as well as reduce emotional symptoms associated with menstruation, such as depression and anxiety. Here are 5 best yoga poses to help you regulate your periods. Also Read - Sitting for too long can make your hips tight: 5 hip-opening yoga poses for you

Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

It is a basic Hatha yoga posture that is beneficial for your reproductive system. In addition, it is known to help reduce tummy fat, strengthen your spinal cord, thighs and ankles.

How to do it

Lie on your stomach on the floor.

Inhale and slowly, bend your legs backwards.

Stretch your arms backward and hold on to your ankle.

This way your weight of your body is supported by your stomach.

Hold this position for about 20 seconds and then return to the original position.

Repeat the pose 4 to 5 times.

Ustrasana (Camel pose)

Besides regulating your periods and relieving menstrual pain, this yoga pose can strengthen your shoulders and back, improve posture and flexibility and open up your chest.

How to do it

Kneel on the floor keeping your shoulders and knees aligned.

Now, extend your body backward and hold your heels.

Push your hips forward and drop head back.

Hold the position for about 25 second before returning to the original position.

Repeat this a couple of time.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Bhujangasana can help regulate your periods, boost your digestion, and improve blood circulation.

How to do it

Start by lying down on your stomach on the floor. Keep your legs together.

Inhale and raise your upper body with your palms pressed on the ground near your face.

Stretch your neck as much as you can.

Hold this pose for a few minutes and then return to the starting position.

Repeat this five times.

Malasana (Garland pose)

It is a squatting asana that is beneficial for your reproductive system and helps improve metabolism, tone the belly, activate the digestive system, strengthen your groin.

How to do it

Squat deep keeping your feet hip-width apart.

Then spread your knees wider than your torso.

Bring your palms together in Namaste position and then keep your elbows in the inner thighs and stretch it.

Hold this position for a couple of minutes.

Baddha konasana (Butterfly pose)

It is another excellent asana for the treatment of menstrual problems. Baddha konasana is good for the reproductive system in both women and men. It helps improve blood circulation, stimulate organs like kidney and bladder, and relieve stress. Practising this asana can help pregnant women have a smooth and easy delivery.

How to do it