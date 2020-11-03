Having an irregular period is usually not a problem but sometimes it can signal health problems including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid issues. The average menstrual cycle which is counted from the first day of a period to the first day of the next is 28 days. It is still considered regular if your periods come every 24 to 38 days. But if the time between periods keeps changing and your periods come earlier or later you’re having irregular periods. Many women are facing irregular period nowadays. It is not a problem if it happens occasionally but if you’re