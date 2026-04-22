Irregular heartbeat warning signs: When a fast, slow, or skipped beat could signal a serious heart problem

Here are the early warning signs of an irregular heartbeat, including fast, slow, or skipped beats, and when it may signal a serious heart problem.

Does your heartbeat feel out of the pump now, too fast or too slow, or irregular? This is something that is experienced by many people but disregarded. In medical terminology, this condition is referred to as arrhythmia which simply means irregular heartbeat. Although it might appear harmless at some point, it can also be a pointer to a major heart issue.

What is arrhythmia?

One of the most significant organs of the body is the heart. This beating works all the time to pump blood and oxygen to every part of the body. The heartbeat is normally regular. But when this rhythm is disrupted, it causes arrhythmia.

Arrhythmia may occur in three primary forms:

Tachycardia: The heart is beating too fast (more than 100 beats per minute)

Bradycardia: Slowing of the heartbeat (less than 60 beats per minute).

Irregular heartbeat: When the heart beats irregularly, either rapid or slow.

The electrical signals that control the heartbeat normally fail to work properly and this problem can be experienced.

Common symptoms you should not ignore

Arrhythmia can often be asymptomatic. These symptoms may be common, so you should not overlook them. However, there are some red flags that you should watch:

Accelerated or increased heart rate Irregular heartbeat Dizziness Lightheaded or feeling weak Breathlessness Pain or pressure in the chest Weakness and fatigue

When does it become dangerous?

Not all irregular heartbeats are severe, but there are circumstances which may be dangerous and require immediate intervention.

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When your heart is beating very fast a long time.

When you feel like you are dizzy or fainting.

In case of chest pain and rapid heartbeat.

When you cannot breathe well when your heartbeat is faster.

In case you already have a heart disease or high blood pressure.

In other instances, arrhythmia may be an indicator of heart attack or stroke and therefore it is very important to seek medical attention.

What causes arrhythmia?

Some factors which may disrupt normal rhythm of the heart are:

High blood pressure Stress and anxiety Excessive caffeine or alcohol Smoking Electrolyte imbalance in the body Existing heart diseases

How to prevent irregular heartbeat?

The positive thing is that the risk of arrhythmia could be reduced by means of simple lifestyle changes:

Eat a well-balanced and healthy diet with good fats

At least 30 minutes of exercise each day

Deal with stress using yoga, meditation, or pranayama

Restrict caffeine and junk food

Stop smoking and alcohol consumption

Have regular medical examinations

Maintain low blood pressure

Arrhythmia might appear a minor problem but it should never be overlooked. When something is wrong, your heart sends you signals. Listening to these can help a long way, and lifestyle choices can help you keep your heart healthy. In case you observe abnormal heartbeat rhythms, you should always be better safe than sorry and see a doctor.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.