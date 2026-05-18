Irregular heartbeat: Can you detect arrhythmia at home? Experts explain the easy pulse-check method

Pulse check at home method: Are you suffering from an irregular heartbeat issue? Read on to learn how you can easily detect early arrhythmia at home.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 18, 2026 8:09 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi

How to check for arrhythmia at home: The simple pulse test doctors want you to know (image created using AI)

Your heart beats all day without even noticing it, until something sudden feels strange. Maybe your heart skips a beat, starts racing for no reason, or feels like it's fluttering. Moments like this will make you think: Is my heartbeat normal? The truth behind this is that a lot of people face irregular heart rhythm without even noticing or knowing. But there is good news that a simple pulse check at home can help you detect the early signs of arrhythmia before it gets serious. This simple method is getting popular because it is quick, easy to understand, and they don't have to spend money on an expensive test.

What Is Arrhythmia?

Arrhythmia means your heart is not maintaining a regular rhythm. Maybe sometimes, it's beating too fast, too slow or unevenly. While sometime in regular rhythms can be considered harmless, if it is happening continuously, it shows some serious issues like heart disease, high stress level, thyroid, imbalance, or lifestyle factors, such as too much caffeine, lack of sleep or smoking. A lot of people does not able to figure out Arrhythmia at early stage, because the symptoms are mild or come and go.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Akhil Kumar Rustagi, Senior Director and HOD - cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), cardiac sciences, ShardaCare-Healthcity (Cardiac Sciences), explained that keeping a close check on the heartbeat is important to ensure better cardiac health. "In order to maintain healthy heartbeat, one should ensure that he/she is following proper cardiovascular health tips. From keeping a close check on your sleep cycle, lifestyle habits, to mapping irregular heartbeat, several factors should be under control to keep the heart healthy.

But how can someone understand if he/she is suffering from irregular heartbeat problem? Here are some important points to keep in mind.

Risk factors and symptoms of arrhythmia.

Common Signs of Irregular Heartbeat

It's very important to know the early signs of irregular heartbeat, so here are a few of them. You should look out for:

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Fluttering in the chest Skipping or extra beats Unusual, fast or slow heartbeat Feeling lightheaded Sudden tiredness Breathlessness

How To Check Your Pulse At Home

This is one of the most searched and easiest methods to detect arrhythmia by yourself.

Sit still for one minute Place two fingers on your wrist or the side of your neck Feel your heartbeat and focus on the rhythm Count the beats for 30 seconds and multiply by two.

Your normal pulse rate should feel stable and even. If you feel that your heartbeat is irregular, uneven, pausing or jumping then it can be because of arrhytmia. Even an occasional flutter should not be ignored if it keeps repeating.

Normal Heart Rate Range

For adult people, the measure of heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute. If you notice that if your heartbeat is above or below this heart rate without any specific reason, then you need to rush to your doctor. Factors like fitness, stress, dehydration, and illness can also affect your heart rate, so look for patterns rather than one-time readings.

When A Regular Pulse Need Attention

It's very important to pay attention to irregular pulse rate when:

You experience chest pain

Feels like fainting or dizziness

Severe breathlessness

A very fast heartbeat that does not slow down

You should never ignore the symptoms, as they can be signs of a dangerous type of arrhythmia that needs immediate medical attention.

Checking your pulse rate regularly at home is one of the easiest ways to understand whether your heart is working properly or not. A stable, regular heartbeat means everything is fine, but an irregular, uneven rhythm can indicate something that needs attention. So if you experience fluttering, a skipped heartbeat, or sudden racing of the heart, then you need to consult your doctor. Learning about the problem will protect you from serious damage.

Disclaimer: Heart health is not a very complicated issue, but it requires urgent and serious attention as and when anything goes wrong (any symptom shows up). To ensure your heart is healthy, make sure to get yourself checked.