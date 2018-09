A detailed assessment revealed that he had persistent blood stream infection. Dr Limaye suggested that the infected lead be removed and replaced with a new type of lead that has no contact with the heart or vascular structures.

The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) is a small electronic device connected to the Heart which is used to continuously monitor and help regulate potentially fast and life-threatening electrical problems within the heart. The new system had to be novel, as the patient had had recurrent infections from prior trans-venous implants, the leads of which reside inside the heart chambers. Dr. Limaye decided to implant a Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICD), a unique system that sits outside the heart, with no leads in contact with the heart chambers or its vasculature. The procedure was planned in two steps; first removal of the infected lead from the heart and subsequently implanting the S-ICD system. Both procedures were conducted 4 weeks after admission, as doctors had to first manage the existing infection in the patient’s blood.

The biggest challenge faced by Dr. Limaye and his team, was the removal of the infected ICD lead from Saif’s heart. Whenever the ICD lead is inside the heart for a prolonged period, it becomes enmeshed in the trabeculae inside the heart and becomes adherent to it. With expert precision, the team successfully removed the infected ICD system with specialized “lead extraction” equipment to free up the lead from within the heart, avoiding any damage to the heart structures. Subsequently, the S-ICD was successfully implanted, and the device was tested to ensure efficacy. Saif was kept under ICU observation and monitored round the clock for the next 24hrs and discharged 3 days after the SICD procedure.

Speaking about the procedure, Dr Atul Limaye, Interventional Cardiologist, Fortis Hospital Mulund, said, “We are the 1st center in Western India to implant the S-ICD device and 15th all over the country. The advantage of this device is that since the device is placed outside the heart, the risk of infection is extremely low, and the patient will continue to be protected from lethal arrhythmias. Saif has responded well and we expect him to return to his country shorty.”

Speaking about his son’s condition, Saif’s father Ali Fakhir, said, “My son had to constantly consult doctors and take medication to bring down his fever; it had taken a toll on his family and social life. When we arrived in Mumbai, Dr Limaye explained the procedure to us and we optimistically decided to go ahead with it. Feeling much better, we are all set to go home now”.

