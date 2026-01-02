Iran-Israel-US War Live Updates: Expert Tips to Manage War Anxiety And Stay Mentally Strong

Iran-Israel War LIVE Updates: Israel launched a daylight attack Saturday on Iran's capital, with a cloud of smoke rising from the city's downtown. The apparent strike happened near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel Iran War Live Updates: How To Manage War Anxiety During Such Attacks - Tips To Follow

War Anxiety: The US and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran on Saturday, and US President Donald Trump called on the Iranian people to "take over your government" - an extraordinary appeal that suggested the allies could be seeking to end the country's theocracy after decades of tensions.

Israel Iran War LIVE Updates

Images circulating from the scene showed large amounts of debris and extensive damage, with emergency responders working amid chaotic conditions. The strikes came as the United States and Israel launched what they described as major coordinated operations against Iran on Saturday. The escalation followed a breakdown in nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran earlier this week.

While a war is known to cause physical damage, experts say that such attacks can also trigger mental health issues in those who are witnessing the incident. In medical terminology this is what is called War Anxiety.

How To Manage Was Anxiety: Tips To Follow

Iran has launched attacks throughout the Middle East, in response to US and Israeli strikes across its territory. Here is what a war anxiety feels like and the most effective tips that one can follow right now.

War anxiety, sometimes known as nuclear anxiety, is a surprisingly common reaction to the news and images about conflict.

War anxiety can gradually sneak up on you, or it can present suddenly in response to a trigger. Symptoms can be in your mind, in your body, or both. Physical symptoms of anxiety may include a racing heart, butterflies in your stomach, nausea, or dizziness. Some people develop full-blown panic attacks. For others, war anxiety presents as worries that spiral out of control, trouble sleeping, restlessness, or nightmares. Others may feel numb. Keep in mind that anxiety is often an appropriate response to life stressors, and a small amount of anxiety is adaptive it signals your body to take a threat seriously.

You may like to read

Here are tips to manage it effectively:

Limit Your News Consumption

For those staying near the war zone, its important to stay informed, but make sure to avoid nonstop scrolling (especially the social media apps). Check updates once or twice a day from reliable sources. Do not trust fake news updates.

Practice Deep Breathing Exercises

It's important to stay calm during a war. In order to keep your mental health on the right track and stay safe - you may consider practicing deep breathing exercises.

Slow and calming breathing exercises can help relax your nerves and provide cure for anxiety and stress.

Stay In Close Touch With Your Loved Ones

War anxiety can sometimes remain silent - without any visible signs and symptoms - make sure to ensure that you are talking to your loved ones to stay mentally happy and satisfied.

Stay Prepared And Keep Basic Requirements Ready

Brace for the worst. War can invite tons of issues - make sure to prepare a bag with all the basic necessities - such as medicines, ID cards, money, water and some foods that you can carry along.

Important Note: If anxiety feels overwhelming, consult a mental health professional.

In a study, the Harvard Health has stated that - "When your mind is preoccupied by the war, or when you experience muscle tension or other physical symptoms, there are some strategies can help you break the anxiety cycle."

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.