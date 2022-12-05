Involuntary Defecation: Vladimir Putin Slipped On Stairs Causing Him To Involuntarily Defecate, What Is This Condition?

Vladimir Putin Slipped From Stairs Causing Him To Involuntarily Defecate

According to the reports, Putin, 70, fell down five steps before landing on his tailbone. The impact of the fall was so intense that it affected his internal organs.

A recent report has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been diagnosed with involuntarily defecation after he accidentally fell on the stairs of his official Moscow residence, earlier this week. According to the reports, Putin, 70, fell down five steps before landing on his tailbone. The impact of the fall was so intense that it affected his internal organs. The involuntarily defecating also happened because of cancer that he was diagnosed with (affected his stomach and bowels).

But what is this condition, and what are the various symptoms that are associated with this disease? Let us find out in this article.

What Is Involuntary Defecation?

Involuntary defecation, also known as bowel incontinence is marked by the condition which doesn't allow the patient to have any control over the bowel movements, resulting in involuntary soiling, also known as faecal incontinence. There are several types of this condition, some people may not feel the sensation before soiling themselves, whereas some may not make it on time to the washroom.

In simpler terms, the condition leads to the leaking of stool out from the rectum at unwanted times. The term involuntary defecation is also used if any of these below-mentioned situations occur:

The stool leaks out when passing gas. The stool leaks out when performing any physical activity. The stool is found in the underwear even after a normal bowel movement. Always have the urge to pass the stool. There is a certain loss of feeling that the bowel is complete.

Why Bowel Incontinence Happens?

The condition can be a result of several health complications such as diarrhoea, constipation, or weakening of the muscle that controls the opening of the anus. Apart from these, chronic health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or high blood pressure, and kidney diseases can also trigger the symptoms of bowel incontinence.

Some of the other risk factors that are associated with involuntary defecation are - age, severe muscle damage, nerve damage, damage to the rectum area, laxative abuse, radiation treatments, certain nervous system, congenital (inherited) defects, and also chronic constipation.

You may like to read