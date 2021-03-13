All viruses mutate and the COVID-19 virus is no different. There are today many variants of the novel coronavirus that spurred the unprecedented global pandemic and claimed the lives of millions of people. This has experts worried because they do not know what to expect. Though, usually, mutated strains of viruses become somewhat mild as time goes by, the same may not be the case with COVID-19. The lethal UK variant is more transmissible, and the South Africa variant causes more complications and different symptoms. These variants are still being studied by scientists. Also Read - Blood clots post AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination: No reason to stop use, says WHO amid concern

New COVID-19 variants come with new dangerous symptoms

Many doctors in India are reporting symptoms that have no connection with the respiratory system. They are getting patients with gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal colicky pain and subacute intestinal blockage who go on to test positive for variants of COVID-19. According to them, the kidneys are also more involved in the new cases. But one positive thing is that patients respond better to treatment that in earlier cases.

Symptoms of intestinal blockage

You need to stay alert for these new symptoms of COVID-19. An intestinal blockage is just that. It means something is blocking your intestines and because of this stool and food is not passing through properly. It can cause cramps and severe pain in your stomach and you may experience swelling in your belly. Nausea and vomiting, bloating, constipation and sounds in the belly may indicate this condition. You may also experience the building up of gas in your stomach but may be unable to burp or pass gas. If you experience any such symptoms, get in touch with your doctor immediately.

The current COVID-19 scene in India

The new symptoms are worrying indeed as India is currently seeing an upward trajectory in daily new cases of COVID-19, many of which may be caused by variants. These states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 15,817 new cases; Punjab reported 1,408; Karnataka logged 833; Gujarat 715; Tamil Nadu noted 670 cases; Madhya Pradesh 603; Delhi 431 cases and Haryana reported 385, as per the data shared by the ministry of health and family welfare. Meanwhile, India’s total active caseload stands at 2.02 lakh (2,02,022) on Saturday, of which, Maharashtra alone accounted 63.57 per cent. Besides, the ministry also informed that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 87.72 per cent of the new cases reported in last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 1,780 cases in the last 24 hours.

