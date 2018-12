A research led by Indiana University team has found that various internet based self- guided therapy platforms effectively reduce depression. The research reviewed 21 pre-existing studies comprised of 4,781 participants.

The study covered mostly those applications that provided treatment using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). CBT is a form of psychotherapy that aims at changing thought patterns and behaviour to reduce depression symptoms and other mental disorders.

Lorenzo-Luaces, a researcher, was quoted saying, “ Before this study, I thought past studies were probably focused on people with very mild depression, those who did not have other mental health problems and were at low risk for suicide.

To my surprise, that was not the case. The science suggests that these apps and platforms can help many people.”

Internet-based applications or iCBT, have addressed the ongoing major health issue, i.e. a number of people suffering from mental health disorders outnumber the mental health providers available to treat them.

He added, “Close to one in four people meet the criteria for major depressive disorder,” he said. “If you include people with minor depression or who have been depressed for a week or a month with a few symptoms, the number grows, exceeding the number of psychologists who can serve them.”

After a “meta-regression” analysis of 21 studies, researchers revealed that internet-based therapy platforms effectively reduce depression symptoms.

It was eventually summarized that the internet-based applications were useful in mild, moderate and severe depression. Application-based therapy also rules out the logistical barriers which limit the face to face therapy sessions, like long distance in rural areas or inflexible work schedules.