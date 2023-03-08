International Women's Day 2023: What Needs To Be Done To Improve Women's Health In India?

Tackling gender inequality and empowering women are necessary steps to improve women's health outcomes.

Gender inequality affects women's health. But "equal opportunities are no longer enough," #EmbraceEquity, and it's the theme of International Women's Day 2023.

Women's health should never be neglected because healthy women will ensure a healthy family, community, and country. On International Women's Day, we want you to meet these three women entrepreneurs who are changing healthcare in India. Speaking on the occasion, they also highlighted the numerous factors that contribute to poor health outcomes for women in India and steps that needs be taken to improve women's health.

Tackling gender inequality is essential to improve women's health

Rachita Kasliwal, Co-Founder, Medyseva, expresses that healthy women are essential to building healthy families, communities, and societies, and improving women's health is a crucial component of sustainable development.

India is a country riddled with issues like poverty, poor infrastructure (especially in healthcare) and illiteracy among people which leads to ignorance of healthcare. These factors lead to poor health among Indians. But the most significant challenge is gender inequality that affects women's health, according to Rachita.

"Moreover, cultural norms that discriminate against women contribute to poor health outcomes for women. There is unequal access to resources as well as education. This results in issues related to reproductive health, maternal deaths, malnutrition, etc.," she says.

She adds, "To improve women's health, we need to address these issues by providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services. We need to take a comprehensive approach that considers women's health across their lifespan, including mental and physical health. Empowering women to take control of their health and addressing violence against women and girls are also critical to improving women's health."

In summary, tackling gender inequality and empowering women are necessary steps to improve women's health outcomes. "We need to take a holistic approach that addresses the social determinants of health and provides quality healthcare services to create a more equitable and healthier world for all," she concludes.

There's a need to improve access to menstrual hygiene supplies

In India, 5 out of 6 girls lack access to toilets, and many lack access to menstrual hygiene supplies, points out Saloni Bhardwaj, Co-founder & CTO, Lotus Petal Foundation.

"Hence, it is critical to impart menstrual hygiene education, teach sustainable local methods of maintaining menstrual hygiene and increase access to affordable menstrual products and healthcare as well," asserts Saloni.

Talking about the Lotus Petal Foundation's contribution towards improving women's health, she explains that their Telemedicine Center (TMC) in Gurugram offers E- Doctor Sewa to the underprivileged in the surrounding areas, offers online consultations with reputable physicians from across India, while a trained nurse assists the patients with doctor consultations.

"Every patient's medical record is maintained with a unique ID. This ensures timely treatment and referral in case of the requirement of a specialized doctor. The center organizes multiple camps and opportunities for awareness on women wellness and testing. In addition, there are regular breast screening camps, health & hygiene awareness workshops and provision of free sanitary napkins to women and girls living in underprivileged communities," she adds.

Social determinants should be addressed to promote and enhance women's health

Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, agrees that women in India have come a long way in the past few decades in terms of financial stability, equal opportunities, etc. However, when it comes to healthcare facilities, she feels that we may still have to take a few more crucial steps.

She says, "Several social variables, such as money, education, employment, social ties, neighbourhood, and safety, have a significant impact on a woman's health. There needs to be a focus on sanitation, malnutrition, and infant deaths in females, especially in small towns."

Also, when it comes to raising children or managing the houses, women continue to have a larger workload. These circumstances make it difficult for many women to improve their health. They are unable to afford healthy food, visit the doctor regularly due to work, transportation, or childcare and may not be able to engage in physical activity without access to free time and a secure environment. Thus, they end up being exposed to a large deal of stress and health concerns.

Dr. Smita stresses the need to address social determinants to promote and enhance women's health. She opines, "Social services can fill the gap left by providers' inability to meet all patient needs and offer additional assistance. All women's health can be improved by attending to patient needs and coordinating care with other medical professionals and social service organisations. In our society, women are essential. Healthy women will ensure a healthy family, community, and country. Women's health should never be neglected, therefore in addition to ensuring that women receive the benefits they are entitled to, also facilitate the ability for them to receive the necessary therapy."

Further, the Ayurvedic physician and nutritionist recommends that women should also start focusing on high calcium foods like milk, cheese, and other dairy products, green leafy vegetables like curly kale, okra, soy drinks, and ragi. "They should have high iron foods like mushrooms, cauliflower leaves, beetroot, potatoes, broccoli, spinach, soybeans, watermelon, pomegranate, apples, strawberries, and vitamin C-rich fruits. This will keep them feel fresh and active," she adds.

Let's "Make it happen and Enhance women's health" together.

International Women's Day 2023 is being celebrated with the theme #EmbraceEquity. The IWD website says that the campaign aims to get the world talking about 'Why equal opportunities aren't enough'."

