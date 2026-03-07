International Women’s Day 2026: Why early breast cancer screening is crucial for women’s health in India

On International Women's Day 2026, expert highlights why early breast cancer screening is vital for women in India, helping detect disease sooner and significantly improving survival and treatment outcomes.

Every year, a significant number of women die from cancer across the globe. However, early detection through screening and timely health care can save lives. Health professionals agree that the number of women who are now aware of cancer has significantly increased but still, there are many women who delay or skip regular cancer screenings which increases women diagnosed with late-stage cancer.

Breast Cancer in Women

According to Dr. Ruchi Singh - HOD & Senior Consultant - Radiation Oncology, Asian Hospital, "Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and accounts for approximately 25% of all cancers in women worldwide. In India, the number of new cancer cases recorded each year is 1.3 million with approximately 850,000 deaths each year. One contributing factor to the high number of deaths occurring from breast cancer is late diagnosis, where approximately 70% or more of all cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage, making treatment more challenging."

Early Detection of Breast Cancer

The earlier a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, the greater likelihood she can improve her chances for early detection of breast cancer and significantly improve the number of years survivors of breast cancer are likely to live. If a woman has breast cancer detected in the earlier stages, she has over 90% chance of continuing to live (and survive); but if she is diagnosed at a later stage, her likelihood of continuing to live (and survive) drops significantly.

Low Breast Cancer Screening Rates In India

Screening has demonstrated positive outcomes in breast cancer patients; however, the number of women who have undergone breast cancer screening continues to decline rapidly. Approximately 1.3% of women 45 years of age and older in India have undergone breast cancer screening, which makes India one of the lowest countries for breast cancer screening rates in the world.

In India, the expected amount of individuals who have been diagnosed with all forms of cancer through early detection is approximately 29%. This indicates that most people find out they have cancer after it has progressed or by seeing symptoms.

Reasons Why Many Women Skip Cancer Screenings

Contributing factors to this gap include not having enough information available (to those that have had sound evidence of misinformation), fear of being diagnosed and the fact that many women who get screenings face discrimination in their culture or society - this is a huge factor to women not getting screenings such as mammograms, and Pap smears, or showing their medical professionals.

Another reason many women are hesitant to seek medical care and get screened for diseases like Cervical & Breast Cancers is that they prefer to take care of themselves (for example, being caregivers to their own families) than going to the doctor or being tested for the existence of cancer after showing symptoms of the disease (like having a lump or unusual bleeding) rather than after having a lab test that will show the existence of the disease./

Why It Is Important To Detect Cancer Early?

If women were screened prior to showing signs or symptoms of the disease, doctors would have the option of successfully treating the patient when the symptoms first appear. Most women who develop breast cancer have early-stage tumors and require less aggressive forms of treatment than women who do not have these types of tumors.

On average, women encompass about 83% of all women who have undergone cervical cancer screenings have had abnormal lab test results following cervical cancer screenings through either a Pap test or the HPV17 test in women who have undergone cervical cancer screenings and have had abnormal laboratory tests.

Routine breast cancer screenings through clinical breast examinations have been shown to reduce deaths through early tumour identification. Routine screenings (in combination with increased awareness of breast cancer and accessible diagnostic services) could prevent thousands of deaths annually according to the experts at the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) in public health.

Additionally, if women prioritise their regular medical check-ups, they are taking the simplest, yet most powerful step toward the fight against cancer.

