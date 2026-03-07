International Women’s Day 2026: What’s driving the rise of breast cancer in India?

Breast cancer cases in India have increased sharply since 1990 due to lifestyle changes and urbanisation. An expert stresses the need for greater awareness, early screening and better healthcare access to reduce deaths.

International Women's Day 2026: The incidence of breast cancer has increased significantly between 1990 and 2023 in India by over 200 per cent creating dire concerns among the health professionals in the country. According to a new global survey that was published in The Lancet, incidence and deaths related to the disease have shown a steep increase, meaning that breast cancer is becoming a significant burden to women in the country. The results fall under the Global Burden of Disease Study, which has examined the trend of breast cancer in over 200 countries between 1990 and 2023.

Breast Cancer In India Spikes

The study showed that the rate of breast cancer incidence in India significantly rose from 13 cases per 100,000 women in 1990 to 29.4 per 100,000 women in 2023, that is, more than 120 per cent. At the same time, the age-standardised mortality rate also rose by 8.9 to 15.5 per one lakh women, which is a significant increase in the number of deaths caused by the disease.

This chronic disease has become the most prevalent cancer in women across the globe and has overtaken other types of cancer, such as cervical and lung cancer. According to the 2023 report, researchers estimate almost 2.03 lakh cases of breast cancer and approximately 760,000 deaths globally. The Globocan 2022 published by the World Health Organization (WHO) also showed that India recorded 1.92 lakh new cases in the aforementioned year, which indicates the magnitude of the issue.

Factors contributing to cases of breast cancer spike in India

Healthcare professionals indicate that several factors contribute to the cases of breast cancer spike in India. Among the major risk factors associated with the rising cases of breast cancer in most of the developing countries are:

Rapid urbanisation Change of lifestyle Postponement of childbirth Reduced breastfeeding Obesity Lower physical activities

Who is at risk of breast cancer?

Though breast cancer has been highly linked to women over the age of 55 years but recent statistics show that breast cancer is increasing in younger women. The disease has nearly increased by 29 per cent among women aged 20 to 54 by 2013 as compared to 1990.

Healthsite asked Dr Jeyhan Dhabhar, Consultant Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy Expert, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, if better screening and awareness are leading to more diagnoses. She said, it's likely a mix of both. On one hand, we're definitely diagnosing more cases now because awareness, imaging facilities and screening programs have improved over the last couple of decades. Many women who would have ignored a lump earlier are now seeking medical advice sooner.

In her words, "Years ago, cervical cancer used to be the most common cancer in India, but changing lifestyles, urbanisation, dietary patterns and reproductive trends are all playing a role. In my clinical practice, India is also seeing a rise in breast cancer incidence is going through the same epidemiological transition that many Western countries experienced earlier. So, while improved detection explains part of the rise, there's also a real increase in the number of women developing breast cancer."

Cities that report more breast cancer incidence

Breast cancer has traditionally been more common in urban areas, and that pattern still holds. However, the Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy Expert highlights that Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai report significantly higher incidence rates compared with rural regions. She believes that this is likely linked to lifestyle patterns, delayed childbearing and dietary changes associated with urban living.

"In terms of age groups, we're seeing an increasing number of cases in women in their late 30s and early 40s. While breast cancer still remains more common after the age of 50 globally, Indian patients often present a decade earlier," she said. "This trend has been consistently noted in several hospital-based registries and population studies. There's an increase in smoking and alcohol consumption, which is also a major contributing factor for early breast cancer incidences amongst Indian women."

How lifestyle plays a major role in breast cancer spike

Talking about how lifestyle changes are definitely making a difference. Dr. Dhabhar said, "For the last few decades, we've seen more people sitting around, eating lots of calories and getting heavier. Extra body fat can mess with oestrogen levels, which can affect how hormone-sensitive breast cancers develop.

"Also, having babies later and having fewer children is a factor. Women used to have kids in their twenties and often breastfed for longer. Now, many women wait to have children because of work and other things. Hormones can be around for longer without the protection of early pregnancy and breastfeeding, which might increase the risk. All these things together are making the number of cases we're seeing go up. Ultra-processed, fast food, which has lots of preservatives, is a big worry. Plus, the plastic we use to pack and deliver food to our homes is full of microplastics, which we eat and are now thought to be a possible cause of different cancers."

Barriers that prevent early diagnosis

Unfortunately, late detection remains one of the biggest challenges we face, as a significant proportion of breast cancer cases in India are still diagnosed at stage III or stage IV. Many women tend to ignore early symptoms such as a painless breast lump because it does not interfere with daily life.

There are also social and cultural barriers, such as fear, stigma, lack of awareness, and hesitation in discussing breast health, which often delay medical consultation. In rural areas, limited access to diagnostic facilities and specialists adds another layer of difficulty. The Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy Expert states that addressing these barriers through education and community outreach can help improve early detection rates.

Role of genetics and family history in breast cancer

Dr. Dhabhar states that genetics certainly plays a role but it accounts for a smaller proportion of cases than many people assume. She said that around 10 per cent of breast cancers are linked to inherited genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 or BRCA2. Women with a strong family history, especially multiple relatives affected at a young age, should consider genetic counselling. However, the majority of breast cancer cases occur in women with no known family history. That is why awareness and regular screening are important for all women, not just those with genetic risk. Genetics increases susceptibility, but environmental and lifestyle factors often interact with that underlying risk.

Importance of breast care self-examination

Self-breast awareness is important because many cancers are first detected by women themselves when they notice a lump or change. The Medical Oncology and Immunotherapy Expert believes that breast self-examination is highly recommended in the Indian setting, once a month as you standing infront of the mirror for 5 minutes to examine and feel one's breast can detect anything sinister early. She says that if there are any noticeable changes in your breast you must report it your doctor without any fear or hesitation.

Clinical breast examinations by a doctor are generally recommended from the age of 30 onwards, especially during routine health check-ups. Mammography screening is usually advised starting around the age of 40 for women at average risk. Those with a strong family history may need to begin screening earlier and may also benefit from additional imaging such as MRI.

How to control breast cancer spike in India?

To curb the growing breast cancer burden in India, the country urgently needs stronger public health initiatives focused on awareness and early detection. Large-scale community screening programs, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, can significantly reduce late-stage diagnosis. Training primary care doctors and health workers to recognise early symptoms is also essential.

Affordable diagnostic services and treatment access are equally important. Many patients delay care because of financial concerns. Strengthening cancer registries, investing in screening infrastructure, and integrating breast health education into national health programs could make a meaningful difference. Ultimately, the goal should be to ensure that every woman in India has timely access to early detection and quality treatment.

(International Women's Day 2026 is an auspicious occasion that is observed every year on March 8. This year, IWD falls on Sunday and will run under the theme 'Give To Gain')

