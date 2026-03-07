International Women's day 2026: Expert reveals common digestive problems women ignore and why they matter

Many women ignore common digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and acid reflux.Here's why these symptoms matter and when to take them seriously for better gut health.

International Women's day 2026 Expert reveals common digestive problems women ignore and why they matter

The health of the digestive system is very important in the overall well-being of a person, but most women have a tendency to overlook the usual digestive problems and they are likely to think that it is a temporary problem or a result of stress or change in the diet. the recurring digestive symptoms may indicate the presence of internal health issues that need to be addressed. These symptoms may be disputed, and the knowledge of them can prevent complications and positively impact long-term health.

Expert Take On Common Digestive Problems Ignored By Women

Here's what Dr. Vineet Kumar Gupta, Senior Director and Unit Head - Gastroenterology, ShardaCare-Healthcity reveals,

"Women are especially likely to overlook gastrointestinal discomfort because of their hectic schedules, their caregiving roles, and the habit of normalizing such symptoms as bloating during their menstrual periods. In the long run, ignoring such red flags may result in such complications as chronic inflammation, nutrient deficiencies, and a substantial effect on general well-being and energy levels. The gut health is strictly related to the immune system, metabolism, and even mental health, which makes it a crucial aspect of overall wellness.

It is all about listening to your own body. Healthy digestion can be enhanced by maintaining a fibre-based diet, being well hydrated, keeping stress at bay as well as engaging in regular exercise. Meanwhile, the persistent symptoms cannot be disregarded and need to be considered by a doctor. By focusing on digestive health at an early stage, it is possible to avoid complications in the long run and ensure a better overall state and quality of life in women"

Frequently Occurring Bloating

The occasional bloating is normal particularly after a substantial meal. The persistent or constant bloating should not be disregarded. Most women assume that it is a normal phenomenon, however, persistent bloating can be a symptom of irritable bowel syndrome IBS, food intolerances or even endocrine disruptions.

Menstrual periods are also hormonal periods which can influence the digestive system resulting in slowing of the digestive system leading to bloating. In case the bloating is accompanied by pain, great discomfort, and alterations in bowel habits, it is necessary to see a medical care provider.

You may like to read

Constant Constipation

One of the most frequent complaints of the digestive system in women is constipation. It may happen because of various causes such as the deficiency in the intake of fibers, dehydration, or physical activity, or fluctuation of hormones.

Although the occasional constipation may be harmless, the chronic constipation may result in the development of such complications as haemorrhoids, fissures of the anus, and an uncomfortable state of life. In other instances, it may also be an indicator of thyroid disorders or digestive disorders such as IBS. Bowel regularity can be improved by increasing fibre consumption, taking adequate water and engaging in an active lifestyle.

Heartburn or frequent acid reflux

Heartburn is a common symptom of many women, and this happens all the time when they consume spicy or oily foods, which they tend to treat as a little inconvenience. Recurrent acid reflux can be an indication of gastroesophageal reflux disease

GERD is the condition of stomach acid, which returns to the oesophagus too many times, irritating the oesophagus. When not treated, it may harm the lining of the oesophagus and cause such complications as chronic inflammation or the inability to swallow. Chronic heartburn must be considered, particularly when it recurs numerous times a week.

Sensitivity and Intolerance to food

The abdominal uneasiness following the consumption of some food items is mostly swept under the carpet. Recurring symptoms such as gas, stomach ache, diarrhea or bloating following intake of certain foods could be symptoms of food intolerance.

Some of the common triggers are dairy, lactose intolerance, gluten and some processed foods. These triggers may be identified in order to prevent long-term problems with the digestive system and enhance the health of the gut. Maintaining a food diary and noting the response of your body to various foods may be helpful in making out patterns.

Unexplained abdominal pain

Many women experience pain in the abdomen occasionally, and they might usually blame it on menstrual cramps or stress. Chronic or recurrent pain in the abdomen may be a symptom of more severe digestive complications like pebbles, ulcers, or inflammatory bowel diseases.

In case of severe pain, which lasts more than several days, or if patients experience such undesirable effects as vomiting, fever, or weight loss, a diagnosis is necessary.

Why is it important to care about digestive health?

The need to overlook the symptoms of digestion may postpone the diagnosis of underlying health conditions. The digestive system is very much related to other health related factors such as immunity, metabolic and hormonal balance.

Overall, a balanced diet high in fibre content, hydration, exercise, and stress management can largely help in the digestive system. More importantly, women must learn to listen to their bodies and consult a doctor in case the symptoms do not disappear. Caring about the digestive organism does not only contributes to a more comfortable everyday life but also allows avoiding complications in the long term, guaranteeing a more successful overall condition of the body.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.