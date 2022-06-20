International Nystagmus Awareness Day: All About This ‘Dancing Eye’ Disease

Nystagmus or “Dancing eye syndrome”

On this International Nystagmus Awareness Day, Dr Ankita Patil Kulkarni from Sankara Eye Hospital, tells us everything about the 'dancing eye syndrome'.

Nystagmus or "Dancing eye syndrome" as it is known, is a condition in which there are rhythmic involuntary movements of the eyeball which can be side to side, up and down or rotatory. As per the Leicestershire Nystagmus survey, the prevalence of nystagmus in the general population is about 24/10,000. International Nystagmus Day is observed and recognized to raise awareness and attention about the condition that can lead to severe vision problems. This is what will help the children and adults suffering from Nystagmus get the required support and medical attention they need.

Types of Nystagmus

There are two types of Nystagmus conditions:

Congenital: This appears during 6 weeks -3 months of life.

Acquired: This appears later in life and maybe associated with serious medical conditions or drug use.

Common symptoms of nystagmus

There are some common symptoms of this condition. We list them here.

Involuntary movements of eye which may be horizontal, vertical or rotatory.

Many patients with this condition need to turn, tilt or tip their head to see clearly.

They can have difficulty in seeing in dark or have increased sensitivity to light.

These patients may have problems in balance and co-ordination.

There is a common misconception that patients see things around them as shaking. This is not true for children born with nystagmus although these kids suffer from blurry vision. Adults who develop acquired nystagmus may see things around them as shaking.

Causes of nystagmus

Nystagmus is caused by a miscommunication between the eye and the brain and affects the way our brains interpret movement signals from the eye. In some patients, the connections responsible for this control are weak by birth or maybe due to a disease acquired later in life. Nystagmus may also be related to problems like albinism, Inherited retinal diseases, congenital and developmental cataracts, squint, ear diseases, stroke, head injury, brain tumors, drugs and alcohol use. Nystagmus due to poor vision can severely disrupt day to day activities with deterioration in self-esteem and confidence.

How can Nystagmus be treated?

The diagnosis of nystagmus can be established by a detailed eye examination by an ophthalmologist.

Additional investigations that maybe warranted from time to time are eye movement recordings or Nystagmography, MRI, CT scan, neurological and ENT examination. The current treatment options of nystagmus include glasses, prisms, contact lenses, eye drops and surgery. These modalities do not cure the nystagmus completely but ameliorate its intensity and bring modest improvement in vision. Surgery for nystagmus helps to improve the abnormal head posture adapted by patients to see things clearly in addition to reducing its intensity.

The last word

Nystagmus is often a symptom of neurological disease. There are times when nystagmus is the first clue that you have a neurological disorder. If your eye jerking is causing discomfort, it is essential to seek medical attention at the earliest. Nystagmus is a global concern for visual impairment-timely help and appropriate intervention can bring about significant improvement in the quality of life of the people affected by this condition, particularly the kids.

(This article is authored by Dr Ankita Patil Kulkarni Paediatric Ophthalmologist, Adult Strabismus & Cataract Specialist, Sankara Eye Hospital)