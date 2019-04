We have been using nature as a commodity, without caring much about it since the industrial revolution. This has resulted in global warming, loss of equilibrium in biodiversity and disruption in certain natural cycles. So, in order to remind us that “The Earth and its ecosystems are our home,” and encourage us to strike the much-needed harmony with nature, United Nations instituted 22nd April as the International Mother Earth Day in 2009.

Our lack of concern about the protection of nature and environment has come with another evil apart from the ones mentioned already: Air pollution. It is rising at an alarming rate along with global warming, making us vulnerable to serious ailments and increasing our mortality rate. According to a 2018 Lancet Planetary Health report, in India, air pollution accounted for 1.2 million deaths in 2017. Another report that came late in 2018, elucidated that air pollution has reduced the life expectancy of Indian people by 5.3 years.

Measures such as reducing our usage of plastic, scaling back the use of personal vehicles, planting trees, recycling waste products, and composting will go a long way in boosting the environment and reducing air pollution. A clean air will save you from a lot of health conditions. Here is a low-down on them.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

COPD is a common respiratory disease that affects 251 million people globally and it is responsible for 3.15 million deaths every year, a study published in the International Journal of Pulmonary & Respiratory Sciences reported. When you suffer from this disease, you will experience difficulty in breathing along with severe cough and cold. During a COPD flare-up you will witness other symptoms such as fatigue, swollen ankles, fever, itchy throat and confusion. Indoor and outdoor air pollution can significantly up your chances of developing COPD and in case you are already diagnosed with the ailment, air pollution will only worsen your condition.

Fortify yourself: You can reduce your risk of developing this respiratory disease by cutting down your exposure to air pollution. If you are suffering from COPD, you can instal an air purifier at your home to prevent frequent flare-ups.

Asthma

Asthma and pollution are pronounced next to each other. It is another respiratory disease that causes difficulty in breathing among children and adults. If you are an asthma patient, you will experience chest pain and a wheezing sound as you breathe in. This happens because your air passage gets affected (inflamed) and they generate extra amount of mucus that makes breathing a difficult task. Air pollution, smoke, dust mites can all trigger an asthma attack.

Fortify yourself: Identify the triggers behind your attack and avoid them. Also, an annual flu-shot will help you against flu virus which is known to make asthma conditions worse. Wearing a mask is a must for people living with this condition.

Lung cancer

Your chances of developing lung cancer go up significantly in a polluted environment. It is a condition which originates from your lungs, where a cancerous tumour affects all the healthy cells and it can also spread to other parts of your body as well. According to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, lung cancer accounts for 19 per cent of the all the cancer-related deaths.

Fortify yourself: The first and foremost thing you need to get rid of is your smoking habit. As per various estimates, those who smoke regularly have a 30 per cent more chance of developing lung cancer that those who do not smoke. Also, you need to avoid exposure to a radioactive gas called radon which can sneak in to your home through a cracked floor or wall. This harmful gas increases lung-cancer related deaths in smokers. Additionally, reduce your exposure to substances like asbestos, arsenic, chromium, etc. These get into your system mostly through your workplace.

Brain stroke

It occurs when the blood flow to your brain gets affected. It leads to the death of the brain cells which need oxygen and glucose to carry on their normal functions. During a stroke, you will feel numbness in a particular side of your body, vision impairment, dizziness and a headache along with the feeling of vomiting. In a study published in the Journal of Stroke, the researchers revealed that both short and long-term exposure to air pollution can increase your risk of stroke. Air pollutants like particulate matters (PM), formed of solid particles and liquid droplets, are associated with stroke. You get exposed to PM majorly through vehicular emissions and while cooking.

Fortify yourself: Avoid smoking and if you have the habit of opening your favourite wine bottle too often, be cautious. You need to limit your alcohol consumption. Also, if you can manage your body weight and blood pressure, you will be able to reduce the risk of stroke. To reduce your exposure to PM, make sure that your car is properly maintained, and exhaust fan is used while cooking.

Premature delivery

One of the most dangerous side-effects of air pollution is that it can lead to premature birth. It is a condition where the baby takes birth around three weeks earlier than the designated due date. In this condition, various organs of the baby are not fully developed, especially the lungs. This can lead to several ailments an developmental delays. A pregnant woman’s exposure to polluted air can also increase the chances of your baby being born with autism and asthma. Moreover, exposure to air pollution can affect fertility in both men and women.

Fortify yourself: Install an air purifier at home. While going outdoors during pregnancy, use an anti-pollution mask. Also, you can invest in plants which can improve your indoor air quality. Rubber plant can be a good option.

Vision impairment

Air pollution not only gives your lungs and other respiratory organs a tough time, it can also have an adverse effect on your eyes. You can cover your nose and mouth using a mask but your eyes are always exposed to polluted air. This can cause irritation, and in some cases, keratitis (a condition where your cornea gets inflamed). Children and young adults (20-40 years of age) are more likely to experience eye-related problems due to pollution. In a rare case scenario, you may experience dry eye syndrome, a condition where the tear production is low in your eyes resulting in dry and inflamed eyes.

Fortify yourself: Wear sunglasses to keep dust and other irritants in the air away from eyes to an extent. Also, make sure that you stay hydrated in order to prevent dry eye syndrome.

Low immunity

Our immune system gets affected with frequent exposure to air pollution. Scientists hypothise that air pollutants like PM lead to an influx of white blood cells, crucial components of the immune system, into the bloodstream. When the white blood cells are absorbed by fat tissues, the process leads to release of certain chemicals, triggering inflammation.

Fortify yourself: Limit your exposure to PM. Also, strengthen your immune system with the right foods and lifestyle habits. Working out regularly will rev up your defence mechanism.