Research indicates that men tend to neglect their health. As International Men's Health Week begins today, pay more attention to your body's signals. © Shutterstock

International Men’s Health Week begins today, that is 10th June. It will continue till 16th June, which happens to be Father’s Day. The observance of this week includes activities to spread awareness about health issues that generally afflict men, more than women. It also aims to address the issues related to a man’s overall wellness, including psychological and social well-being.

At an international level, International Men’s Health Week began as a campaign in 2002. One way of celebrating this week is wearing a blue ribbon, which symbolises the fight against prostate cancer. However, men’s health issues go beyond just prostate cancer.

Every year, the celebration of International Men’s Health Week centres around a theme. In, 2019 the theme for this week is ‘Men’s Health Matters’. This observance urges all men to ‘’Make the Time. Take the Time’. The call to action of International Men’s Health Week 2019 draws our attention to the necessity of finding time to take action against health issues that matter to the male population the most.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO OBSERVE MEN’S HEALTH WEEK?

Several statistics suggest that men tend to ignore the symptoms and cues of their bodies more than women do. That’s why they visit the doctor only half as often as their female counterparts. This has worsened the health condition of the entire male population over the decades. There is a robust evidence to prove this.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation conducted a 40-year-long study on the subject from 1970-2010. The name of the survey is The Global Burden of Disease. Through these 40 years, the life expectancy of women was more than men, found the study. In this span, life expectancy at birth of the female population increased from 61.2 to 73.3 years. In case of their male counterparts, the figure increased from 56.4 to 67.5 years.

On an average, women were living six more years than men by 2010. In the central sub-Saharan Africa region, where life expectancy was the lowest, women were living 5.3 years more than men. In the Russian Federation, the difference between men and women in terms of life expectancy was found to be the highest. There, women were outliving men by about 11.6 years.

A 2013 Lancet report found that mortality rate among women fell faster than men between 1992 and 2012 in certain countries. United Nations classifies these countries as ‘least developed’ and ‘less developed’.

The widening gap between male-female life expectancy at birth over the entire span of this study hasn’t yet caught the attention of global health policy makers or caregivers. The International Men’s Health Week is necessary to draw their attention to this pressing issue. Another significance of this week is that it encourages men to adopt healthier lifestyle habits including mindful eating, cutting back on alcohol and smoking and regular monitoring of health. Regular monitoring will help in the early detection and treatment of potentially fatal or disabling diseases.

WATCH OUT FOR THESE DISEASES

Men are more susceptible to many diseases simply because of smoking and over consumption of alcohol. Moreover, research finds that men are less likely to monitor their health at regular intervals than women. As the International Men’s Health Week begins today, we give you a low-down on 5 health conditions that affect men more than women. Look out for the signs and symptoms of these diseases, men.

Prostate cancer

It is a type of cancer that occurs in the prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland in men. The main function of this gland in men is to produce seminal fluid and transport sperm. In women, it produces the hormone PSA and regulates the reproductive system. Mutation in the KDM6A gene actually causes prostate cancer. This cancer affects more men than women.

According to scientists, the reason behind this gender disparity happens as females carry an extra copy of certain protective genes in their cells. In females, during the embryo formation, one of the X chromosomes remains in dormant state for life. However, some genes on this chromosome come out of the dormant state and starts functioning normally. One of those genes happens to be a good copy of KDM6A and a working copy of the gene is enough to prevent the cell from turning malignant. However, such is not the case with men. This is what makes them more vulnerable to prostate cancer.

Signs and symptoms: If you are suffering from this disease, you will experience symptoms like frequent urination, weak and interrupted urine flow, urge to urinate frequently, blood in the urine and seminal fluid etc.

Heart disease

According to a survey of National Health Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, men are more likely to be obese than women. Obesity is one of the leading causes behind heart diseases. Due to obesity, cholesterol may build up in the arteries transporting blood to the heart leading to high blood pressure. High BP is one of the primary causes behind stroke. Also, if the cholesterol bursts out, it may cause blood clot in the area increasing your risk of a heart attack.

According to a study published in the journal Addiction, men consume more alcohol than women. Heavy drinking can also raise your blood pressure and damage your heart muscles, a condition called cardiomyopathy. In this condition, the heart muscles become enlarged, thick and rigid making it difficult for the heart to pump blood. It may further lead to heart failure.

Signs and symptoms: Heart diseases are characterised by symptoms like chest discomfort, nausea, dizziness, heartburn, fatigue etc.

Cirrhosis

Cirrhosis, a liver disease, is less frequent in women than in men, says a study published in the journal Gastroenterology Clinics of North America. As mentioned above, men are frequent drinkers, unlike women. This increases the incidence of this disease in men. It is the last stage of liver scarring. Liver’s main function is to filter the blood of toxins, break down proteins, and create bile to help in fat absorption. An advanced stage of liver scarring or cirrhosis interferes with these functions of the organ.

Signs and symptoms: Watch out for signs like fatigue, bruising, loss of appetite, nausea, swelling legs, feet, or ankles, unexplained weight loss, itchy skin, etc.

Parkinson’s Disease

According to a study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry, women are less likely than men to develop Parkinson’s Disease, a neurological disorder. Scientists believe that lower levels of the hormone oestrogen in men leads to the deficiency of dopamine (brain chemical). Reduced levels of this chemical is the main culprit behind Parkinson’s Disease.

Signs and symptoms: People with Parkinson’s Disease experience symptoms like tremour in their hands, speech issues, uncontrolled motor functions, impaired posture, so on and so forth.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

COPD is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that causes obstructed airflow from the lungs. Left untreated, it may be potentially fatal. The main cause of this disease is long-term exposure to particulate matter, usually from cigarette smoke. Men are more addicted to smoking than women, says a study published in the journal Preventive Medicine. This makes them more vulnerable to COPD.

Signs and symptoms: Watch out for symptoms like shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, excess mucus in your lungs, a chronic cough, unintended weight loss etc.