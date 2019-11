Celebrating International Men’s Day started in 1999, 90 years after the International Women’s Day was inaugurated. Initiated by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a doctor from Trinidad and Tobago, this day is celebrated on November 19 all over the world annually in order to make people aware of the issues men face, globally. November 19 is the birth anniversary of Dr. Teelucksingh’s father. In India, the concept of Men’s day was introduced by men’s advocate Uma Challa, a single mother of two.

The theme of this year’s International Men’s Day is Making a Difference for Men and Boys which focuses on raising awareness about the health and well-being of men and boys. Well, it has been found that men are reluctant to visit the doctor and ignore the signals that their body sends. As we celebrate International Men’s Day today, here are the health issues that men need to be aware of and address, at the right time.

Cardiovascular diseases

Research shows that more men are affected by heart health issues than women. Cardiovascular issues are more common in case of men with diabetes. Studies conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH), US, have shown that men who suffer from diabetes have an increased risk of suffering from myocardial infarction, stroke or even premature death, especially between ages 47 to 50. This is why men are advised to increase their level of regular exercise as it can help keep their heart healthy. Heart disease is characterized by symptoms like chest discomfort, nausea, heartburn etc. All you men, watch out for these signs, especially if you are suffering from high blood sugar levels.

Erectile dysfunction

As a man ages, his reproductive health takes a dip. If not addressed at the right time, it can develop into erectile dysfunction (ED), which not only is bad for his sex life, but can also take a toll on his mental health. ED affects men after the age of 40 and is more likely to occur in men with diabetes, high cholesterol levels or hypertension. Foods such as beetroot, figs, strawberries, honey, dark chocolate has been linked with boosting men’s sex drive.

Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is quite likely to occur in elderly men. According to a study published in NIH, probability of developing prostate cancer increases by 0.005 per cent in men younger than 39 years to 2.2 percent in men between 40 and 59 years and 13.7 percent in men between the age of 60 and 79 years. However, with proper care and treatment, prostate cancer can be managed. Blood in urine is the first sign of prostate cancer that you should look out for.

Male pattern balding

This is another common health condition that men experience with age. This is related to your genes and male sex hormones. It occurs because hair follicle often shrinks with time resulting in receding hairline and hair thinning. It is not a serious condition and can be easily managed if you start paying attention to it at the right time.