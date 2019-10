International Infection Prevention Week was established in 1986 by then US President Ronald Reagen. Its objective is to raise awareness about the importance of infection prevention specialist’s role, role of patient in preventing the infection and to promote infection prevention in health institutions. It’s celebrated every year from October 16 to 22. As it expands more patients are benefited from the safer practices and reduced threat of infections associated with healthcare.

Working in a healthcare sector is not less than a social work. It’s a profession that demands time, empathy, efforts and in return sometimes poses threat to the health of the workers. Imagine working in an environment where people are sick, morose, and in continuous pain. It’s can be disturbing for mind in a long run, but short-term threats include acquiring infections. These infections could be deadly at times. Due to the activities their profession involves, healthcare workers are in fact at higher risk of coming in contact with infection causing agents—bacteria, fungus, parasites and viruses. Here are the infections healthcare workers might get.

Blood-borne infections

Healthcare workers like doctors, ward boys, nurses, cleansers and sweepers, often come in contact with blood. They get exposed to patient’s contaminated blood and blood fluids. These blood fluids might cause infections like HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C. They also come in contact with tools that are used for surgeries like needles, syringes, knives etc. As much as it’s required for the workplace to make stringent working rules for the safety of its workers, healthcare practitioners are also needed to adhere to these guidelines. Proper sanitation facilities and guidelines are needed at health institutions.

Flu

It’s very common for the healthcare workers to acquire flu. It’s spread by virus. If common people are the risk of getting flu, imagine the plight of healthcare workers. These cases increase during the season transition. It means they are in contact with more number of infected people increasing their chance of falling sick. The air inside a clinic or a hospital is contaminated with these viruses. Healthcare workers who spend longer hours inside are at greater risk of falling sick. This in a way is vicious circle. An infected caretaker who comes in contact with a patient (who’s already struggling with his challenged immunity) can make patient’s condition worse.

Tuberculosis (TB)

Tuberculosis is highly contagious infectious diseases that could also be fatal. It’s caused by a bacteria and it can be spread from one person to another through another. It, therefore, becomes risky for those breathing the infected for a longer time. As TB requires prolonged sharing of airspace with an infected person, healthcare professionals are more prone to get infected by it. The bacteria can enter the air when an infected person sneezes, talks or cough. TB bacteria is contained in immune system and cannot be eliminated without proper medication.