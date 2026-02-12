Expert Explains Why Early Treatment Matters For 15 Million Indians With Epilepsy

According to study, over 15 million people are living with a brain disorder without getting diagnosed. Here's what a neurologist says about new treaments that help long-term brain health and daily functioning.

Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder that affects people of all ages, from children to the elderly. According to a journal released by The Indian Practitioner, more than 15 million people in India live with this chronic brain disorder. The good news is that with early diagnosis and treatment, one can live a quality life.

Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Director of Neurology, Stroke and Neurocritical Care at Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai, states, "Many people are struggling with the condition and aren't even aware of it. While many patients respond well to existing anti-seizure medicines, a significant number continue to experience uncontrolled seizures that can steal their peace of mind. Today, ongoing research and innovation are opening the door to newer, more effective epilepsy treatments. Fortunately, these treatments aim not only to control seizures but also to improve long-term brain health and daily functioning."

What Is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy cases are rapidly rising across the country. It involves recurrent and unprovoked seizures, which can be seen because of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. This chronic brain disorder tends to vary from brief staring spells to severe convulsions with loss of consciousness.

Symptoms Of Epilepsy

Some of the main factors that contribute to this illness include birth-related brain injury, head trauma, brain infections, stroke, brain tumours, genetic conditions and developmental disorders that can lead to epilepsy. Sometimes, the cause can also remain unclear. According to Dr. Agarwal, the symptoms of epilepsy totally depend on the type of seizure, which can include:

Sudden jerking movements

Loss of awareness

Staring episodes

Confusion

Unusual sensations

Temporary weakness

"Ignoring these symptoms is a strict no-no and can land you in trouble. Therefore, report symptoms to the doctor to seek immediate help," Dr. Agarwal says.

Risk Factors Of Epilepsy

The neurologist further explains that some of the reasons that can increase your risk of developing this chronic brain disorder could be family history, brain injury, infections affecting the brain, stroke and conditions affecting brain development. Likewise, other factors such as poor sleep, stress, alcohol use, and missed medications can also cause seizures. Hence, people living with epilepsy should prioritize their well-being. He says, "Epilepsy management is important. Uncontrolled epilepsy can increase the chances of injuries, learning difficulties, depression, anxiety, stress, social stigma and reduced quality of life."

New Advances In Epilepsy Treatment

Epilepsy is diagnosed through a detailed medical history, neurological examination and tests such as EEG (electroencephalogram), MRI or CT scans and blood tests to identify underlying causes and then initiate prompt medical treatment. Advances in medicine and technology are changing how epilepsy is treated, offering new hope for better seizure control and improved quality of life for patients. Some of the new treatments on the horizon for epilepsy, according to Dr. Agarwal, include:

Newer anti-seizure medications: Advanced drugs can be used for better seizure control Precision medicine: A treatment individualised as per the patient's genetic and seizure profile Neuromodulation devices: Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), responsive neurostimulation (RNS), and deep brain stimulation (DBS) can be recommended to the patient Minimally invasive epilepsy surgery: Laser-based and image-guided procedures Diet-based therapies: Modified ketogenic and low glycaemic index diets can be beneficial for individuals living with this condition. Dr. Agarwal warns, "It is necessary to seek help from an expert who will design the right kind of diet for you. Don't follow any diets on your own." Digital health tools: Wearable devices and apps for seizure tracking will give alerts to the patients and their family members

Early diagnosis, regular follow-up and access to advanced care can help to enhance overall well-being and stay safe.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com serves only for informational purposes and does not replace expert medical guidance, diagnosis or treatment options. Always consult with your doctor or qualified healthcare provider whenever you have questions about your health or medical condition.