Every year on September 23, we observe International Day of the Deaf, a day dedicated to raising awareness about hearing loss and promoting deaf people's rights. Over 5% of the world's population, or 430 million people, is affected by hearing loss, which is disabling. The consequences affect relationships, education, and employment opportunities in addition to the individual.
Otitis media (middle ear infection) and otitis externa (swimmer's ear) are the most common ear infections.
Antibiotics can be used to treat both otitis media and otitis externa. However, it is critical to see a doctor in order to receive an accurate diagnosis and treatment.
Proper ear hygiene, such as gentle cleaning and avoiding inserting objects into the ear canal, can help prevent infections. Antibiotics must be administered promptly, and risk factors such as smoking and excessive moisture must be avoided.
Finally, International Day of the Deaf serves as a reminder of the importance of hearing health and the difficulties that those with hearing impairments face. We can protect our precious sense of hearing by understanding the causes of hearing loss, implementing preventive measures, and being vigilant about ear infections
Be aware of the factors that can contribute to hearing loss and know how to reduce the risk:
The article is authored by Dr. Girish Anand M S, Consultant - ENT Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore.
