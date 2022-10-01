International Day Of Older Persons: Tips To Keep Your Eyes Young As You Age

A vital preventive measure you can take is to schedule your eye examination every year with your physician and ophthalmologist.

Although it might not be possible to completely avoid eye problems, changes to your lifestyle and early detection can help prevent these.

As with other parts of your body, your eyes go through normal changes as you age. The time to take care of your eyes begins while you are in your 40's, because you begin to experience significant changes to your vision. On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, October 1, it is also important to know that older people should keep their eyes young. The same components that are critical to keeping the other parts of your body in a healthy state also apply to your eyes. A decline in vision is a common change that happens with age, like using reading glasses and a flashlight to read a menu in a restaurant.

CHANGES IN YOUR EYES AS YOU GROW OLDER

As you grow older, you may notice these things about your eyes.

Sensitivity to bright light or glare

Reduced vision in low light situations where you may experience more difficulties seeing when ambient light is not bright enough

Colour perception changes by which colours may seem duller

You may face occasional dry eye, which occurs because tear quality deteriorates with age. We may produce enough tears, but just not enough to keep the eye moist.

The eyes are affected in many other ways too as we grow older.

Cataracts are cloudy areas that form over the lens in the front of the eye. When cataracts are not treated with surgery, they can grow larger and have a negative impact on vision.

Glaucoma is another effect when there is a build-up of fluid pressure behind the eye that can lead to vision loss and blindness if left untreated.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) impacts the part of the retina that is responsible for detailed vision, such as reading; and diabetic retinopathy is a side effect of mismanaged diabetes and occurs when the small blood vessels stop sending blood to the retina properly.

TIPS TO AVOID VISION LOSS

Although it might not be possible to completely avoid eye problems, changes to your lifestyle and early detection can help prevent these. A vital preventive measure you can take is to schedule your eye examination every year with your physician and ophthalmologist. During the course of examination, ensure that your doctor dilates your pupils and checks for glaucoma apart from testing your vision. This makes it possible to treat eye problems as they arise.

There's no substitute for the quality of life that good vision offers. Adding certain nutrients to your diet every day either through foods or supplements can help prevent serious eye problems. Researchers have linked eye-friendly nutrients such as zeaxanthin, lutein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and zinc to supporting healthy eye structures.

Additionally, there are other important everyday changes that you can make in your lifestyle to take your eye care seriously:

You may like to read

Keep the sun away from your eyes

It is important to wear sunglasses and hats to protect your eyes from ultraviolet (UV) rays as this helps in keeping your vision intact longer. Direct exposure to sun for long periods can lead to formation of cataracts and development of macular degeneration, amongst other eye issues.

Manage your diabetes

Getting your blood sugar under control is important in maintaining healthy eyes. People with diabetes are prone to experiencing health problems if the disease is not managed properly, which means sugar is a major aspect of eye care as heavy intake could lead to vision loss.

Control blood pressure

High blood pressure leads to cardiovascular disease and stroke and can be responsible for vision loss as you age. High blood pressure is known to impact blood vessels throughout the body, including the eyes. It is important to take BP pills every day to keep it under check.

Healthy-diet is the need of the hour

You can prevent macular degeneration by consuming foods that have nutrients and are high in antioxidants and minerals. A diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, especially yellow, orange, and leafy green will help in protecting your vision.

THE LAST WORD

In conclusion, it can be said that, even if health becomes more complicated as we age, there are many ways by which we can course-correct. It is important to stay on top of your health and this is particularly true for eye care and we need to adhere to the basic principles of good health. Visiting an eye care professional is critical to distinguish between normal eye concerns that emerge with age. When you visit your doctor, list all current health issues and family history. The more knowledge of these your eye care professional has, better the strategies they can craft to help protect your eye sight as you grow older.

(This article is authored by Dr Umesh, Sankara Eye Hospital, CMO-Consultant Cornea, Bangalore)