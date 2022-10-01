International Day Of Older Persons: Tips To Keep Your Eyes Young As You Age

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
As with other parts of your body, your eyes go through normal changes as you age. The time to take care of your eyes begins while you are in your 40's, because you begin to experience significant changes to your vision. On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, October 1, it is also important to know that older people should keep their eyes young. The same components that are critical to keeping the other parts of your body in a healthy state also apply to your eyes. A decline in vision is a common change that happens with age, like using reading glasses and a flashlight to read a menu in a restaurant.
As you grow older, you may notice these things about your eyes.
The eyes are affected in many other ways too as we grow older.
Although it might not be possible to completely avoid eye problems, changes to your lifestyle and early detection can help prevent these. A vital preventive measure you can take is to schedule your eye examination every year with your physician and ophthalmologist. During the course of examination, ensure that your doctor dilates your pupils and checks for glaucoma apart from testing your vision. This makes it possible to treat eye problems as they arise.
There's no substitute for the quality of life that good vision offers. Adding certain nutrients to your diet every day either through foods or supplements can help prevent serious eye problems. Researchers have linked eye-friendly nutrients such as zeaxanthin, lutein, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and zinc to supporting healthy eye structures.
Additionally, there are other important everyday changes that you can make in your lifestyle to take your eye care seriously:
It is important to wear sunglasses and hats to protect your eyes from ultraviolet (UV) rays as this helps in keeping your vision intact longer. Direct exposure to sun for long periods can lead to formation of cataracts and development of macular degeneration, amongst other eye issues.
Getting your blood sugar under control is important in maintaining healthy eyes. People with diabetes are prone to experiencing health problems if the disease is not managed properly, which means sugar is a major aspect of eye care as heavy intake could lead to vision loss.
High blood pressure leads to cardiovascular disease and stroke and can be responsible for vision loss as you age. High blood pressure is known to impact blood vessels throughout the body, including the eyes. It is important to take BP pills every day to keep it under check.
You can prevent macular degeneration by consuming foods that have nutrients and are high in antioxidants and minerals. A diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, especially yellow, orange, and leafy green will help in protecting your vision.
In conclusion, it can be said that, even if health becomes more complicated as we age, there are many ways by which we can course-correct. It is important to stay on top of your health and this is particularly true for eye care and we need to adhere to the basic principles of good health. Visiting an eye care professional is critical to distinguish between normal eye concerns that emerge with age. When you visit your doctor, list all current health issues and family history. The more knowledge of these your eye care professional has, better the strategies they can craft to help protect your eye sight as you grow older.
(This article is authored by Dr Umesh, Sankara Eye Hospital, CMO-Consultant Cornea, Bangalore)
Follow us on