International Albinism Awareness Day: Symptoms Of Ocular Albinism And Tips To Cope With It

International Albinism Awareness Day: June 13

Ocular Albinism is a rare genetic health condition that results in blue, pink or reddish eyes due to the severe lack of melanin in a persons skin.

Albinism is when a person is born with little or no pigment in your hair, eyes and skin. The missing pigment is called melanin. Albinism usually makes the color of the skin lighter than is typical for a person's family or ethnic background. But what you might not have known is that albinism can also affect a person's eyes. When it does, it's called ocular albinism, a rare eye condition that happens much more often in boys and men than in girls or women. In some cases, it can also cause legal blindness. There is no cure for this rare condition. International Albinism Awareness Day is observed today, June 13th, to acknowledge the human rights of people dealing with this condition. It is a rare and difficult condition but there are some lifestyle steps can help you stay healthy and live a normal life.

Symptoms Of Ocular Albinism

The condition affects the retina and the nerves behind the eyes. The retina is a layer of tissue at the back of the eye that sends the brain signals about what a person sees. Things look blurry because the retina doesn't develop the way it should. It can't make a sharp image and the nerves behind the eyes can't transmit a clear image to the brain.

One symptom is the way the eyes look. Albinism keeps the body from making enough of a chemical called melanin, which gives eyes, skin, and hair their color. Most people with ocular albinism have blue eyes. But the blood vessels inside can show through the colored part (the iris), and the eyes can look pink or red.

Quick eye movements that can't be controlled. The eyes move quickly side to side, up and down, or in a circle. This is called nystagmus. In children, it usually gets better as a child gets older.

Sensitivity to bright lights or sunlight. The eyes are more sensitive to light because the iris doesn't have enough color to protect the retina. Wearing sunglasses or tinted contact lenses can make being outside more comfortable.

Problems with depth perception.

Eyes that look in different directions.

Crossed eyes or a 'lazy eye'.

Coping With Ocular Albinism

People with this condition have a tough time. However, there are certain special rights given to them, which makes things bearable. But, end of the day, the person suffering from this condition has to deal with it on his own. Let us see how he can cope -

Bifocal glasses, prescription reading glasses, and contact lenses can help with vision.

Some people also like using handheld magnifiers.

Having indoor lighting behind the shoulder instead of in front can help someone with ocular albinism see better.

Even though this condition could cause legal blindness, people are still allowed to get a driver's license in some states if they wear special glasses with small telescopes, called bioptics, mounted on them.

Patients suffering from this condition should be tested by an eye doctor and have exams at least once a year. The eye doctor can make sure the person has the right strength glasses or contact lenses to help them see better.