Albinism is a rare congenital disorder where there is complete or partial absence of melanin in the skin, hair and eyes. The National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation say that there are only about 1 in 18,000 to 20,000 people in the United States who suffer from this condition. Today is International Albinism Awareness Day. This year the theme is ‘Made To Shine’. The days seeks to celebrate the achievements and successes of persons with albinism worldwide. It is also a call to stand in solidarity with people with albinism through their challenges. People with albinism continue to suffer from many myths and taboos attached to the condition. But patients of this condition continue to defy odds, overcome hurdles and face up to injustices with resilience. This day is all about standing together with people with albinism in their fight to live a life free of stigma, discrimination, fear and violence. Also Read - International Albinism Awareness Day: Everything you need to know about this condition

Patients of this condition suffer from vision defects like photophobia, nystagmus and amblyopia. The lack of skin pigmentation also makes them susceptible to sunburn and skin cancers. Today, on the occasion of International Albinism Awareness Day, let us see what this condition is all about.

Symptoms of albinism

If you have this condition, you will have very pale skin, or skin that is visibly lighter than the skin of a parent or sibling. Your hair will also be a very light-blond or white. Eye colour will be light-blue that may sometimes appear red in certain lighting. Melanin is important for the growth of brain cells that control vision. Hence, people with albinism also have vision or eye-health issues. You may suffer from light sensitivity, uncontrolled back-and-forth eye movements, poor close-range or distance vision, blurred or double vision and even blindness.

Causes of albinism

This is a genetic disorder and you inherit it from your parents. One peculiarity is that you may have this condition even if your parents don’t have it. This is because both your parents may carry a rare gene for albinism but have no symptoms. If you have this condition, you too carry a gene that causes it. But if your partner does not have the same mutation, your children may not get it. But if both of you have this mutation than there is a one in four chance that your child will have this condition.

What you can do if you suffer from albinism

There is no cure for albinism. Treatment is usually on the basis of symptoms. But you can take a few steps to protect yourself if you have this condition. Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. You also need to wear protective clothing and apply sunscreen to protect yourself from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Your doctor may prescribe eyeglasses to correct any vision problems that you may have. Sometimes, you may also need surgery on the muscles of the eyes to correct abnormal eye movements. You may also have to your outdoor activities because of sun sensitivity.