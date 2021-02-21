Some people talk during sleep without being aware of it and it is considered as an abnormal behaviour. But don’t be surprised if a dreaming person answers your question correctly. It is possible to have a real-time communication with a dreaming person say researchers. According to a study published in the journal Current Biology dreamers are capable of following instructions answering yes-or-no questions and even do simple math. The research team led by Karen Konkoly a cognitive neuroscientist at Northwestern University in the US found that individuals in REM sleep can interact with an experimenter and engage in real-time communication.