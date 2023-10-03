Insomnia And Hypertension: If You Can't Sleep, Check Your Blood Pressure

Individuals With Insomnia Symptoms May Be At Greater Risk Of Developing Hypertension

Having trouble falling asleep and staying asleep? You should get your blood pressure checked. A study reveals a correlation between symptoms of insomnia and hypertension in women.

Getting a good night's sleep is critical to staying healthy, but getting enough sleep has become more difficult in today's fast-paced environment. Numerous studies have linked lack of sleep to increased risk of many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, stroke, obesity, asthma, and depression. The latest one is a study by Brigham researchers who have suggested a correlation between symptoms of insomnia and hypertension in women.

The study results, which have been published in the journal Hypertension, suggested that individuals who struggle with getting enough sleep or symptoms of insomnia may be at risk at greater risk of developing hypertension, or high blood pressure.

Such people could benefit from preemptive screening, noted Shahab Haghayegh, a research fellow at the Brigham and Harvard Medical School.

Stating that Hypertension may lead to physical and mental health complications, the researcher highlighted the importance of identifying individuals with high blood pressure early and treating them for it to mitigate future health issues.

How lack of sleep increases risk of hypertension

Both hypertension and sleep disorders are common problems among adults today.

In their study, the Brigham researchers found that women who slept less than seven to eight hours a night had a significantly higher risk of developing hypertension. They also found that women who had trouble falling asleep and staying asleep were more likely to develop hypertension.

How sleep deficiency increases risk of hypertension is not exactly unknown, but they explained that sleep difficulties can lead to a chain of events that can increase sodium retention, arterial stiffness, and cardiac output, potentially leading to hypertension.

Moreover, disruptions to the sleep/wake cycle can affect blood vessel constriction/relaxation activity and the function of cells that regulate the vascular tone.

Additionally, the study found that women who struggled with sleep had higher BMIs, lower physical activity and poorer diets, and they were also more likely to smoke and drink alcohol and have previously gone through menopause.

It is recommended to get seven or more hours of sleep a night. If you cannot fall or stay asleep, it is advisable to see a doctor.

