Childhood Insomnia: Developing Symptoms Early On Can Put You At Risk As An Adult

Childhood Insomnia: Developing Symptoms Early On Can Put At Risk As An Adult

Insomnia can affect children as well, and developing symptoms early on in life can make them suffer as adults too. Know the symptoms to avoid complications.

When most parents think of children and sleep issues, they envision a wailing newborn. But many older children and teenagers also suffer sleep issues, including difficulty falling asleep and numerous awakenings in the middle of the night. Children with insomnia, like adults, have difficulty falling asleep, remaining asleep, or are just not sufficiently rested after sleeping for a reasonable amount of time.

A new study has found that children who suffer from insomnia are more likely to have an insomnia disorder in early adulthood.

Children With Insomnia May Persist In Adulthood

According to recent research led by scientists at Penn State College of Medicine, children with insomnia symptoms are more likely to have them as young adults and are much more likely to develop an insomnia condition in early adulthood than children who do not have trouble sleeping. The study is the first long-term cohort study to look at the progression of childhood insomnia symptoms from infancy to adolescence and young adulthood.

Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural health says, "Sleep disorders, especially sleep apnea and insomnia -- are linked with poorer cardiovascular and mental health. Given that up to 25% of children, 35% of adolescents and 45% of young adults suffer from insomnia symptoms, we were interested in learning how these symptoms evolve as the child grows into adulthood."

The Findings

For the study published in the journal Paediatrics, scientists enrolled 502 children aged 5-12 for 7.4 years as adolescents and 15 years later as young adults. The researchers discovered that 43 per cent of children with insomnia symptoms suffered through puberty and into adulthood. Although over 27 per cent of children with insomnia symptoms obtained symptom remission by adolescence, nearly 19 per cent continued to have a waxing and waning pattern throughout adulthood.

About 15 per cent of children without insomnia symptoms developed them during the transition to puberty and continued to have them throughout adulthood, while another 21 per cent developed them for the first time in young adulthood. Furthermore, a waxing-and-waning pattern was observed in approximately 16 per cent of these adolescents who did not have sleeplessness symptoms.

You may like to read

Symptoms And Possible Causes Of Insomnia In Children

Some of the common symptoms of childhood insomnia include:

Feelings of depression and sadness

Aggressiveness

Decreased attention span

Hyperactivity

Irritation

Memory problems

Mood changes

Causes Of Insomnia

Many youngsters don't get enough sleep for a variety of reasons, one of which is that they go to bed too late. This is frequently due to parents' excessive expectations about how much sleep their children require, or because their children are over-scheduled, with too many activities and homework. Alternatively, your child could be up late texting, talking on the phone, playing video games, or watching television. Other causes of childhood insomnia could include:

Caffeine

Depression

Anxiety

Asthma

Eczema

Obstructive sleep apnea

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Stress

Autism, Asperger's Syndrome

Sleep deprivation

Side effects of certain medication

Parents should know that children aged 6 to 13 require 9 to 11 hours of sleep per night, while teenagers require 8 to 10 hours.