What started in Wuhan in the winter of 2019 upended people’s lives and led to stress and other health diseases. One health problem that gained prominence amidst the pandemic is insomnia. If the coronavirus has been keeping you up at night then you must be suffering from a problem referred to as “Coronasomnia.” A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that 40 per cent of people are experiencing sleep problems due to the pandemic. It was revealed by Google Trends that Google searches for insomnia increased by 58 per cent during the first five months of