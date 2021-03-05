What started in Wuhan in the winter of 2019 upended people’s lives and led to stress, and other health diseases. One health problem that gained prominence amidst the pandemic is insomnia. If the coronavirus has been keeping you up at night, then you must be suffering from a problem referred to as “Coronasomnia.” A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that 40 per cent of people are experiencing sleep problems due to the pandemic. It was revealed by Google Trends that Google searches for insomnia increased by 58 per cent during the first five months of 2020, peaking at 3 am. Also Read - Here’s what happens when you don't get enough sleep every night

Chronic Stress – The Major Cause Of Insomnia During COVID

There’s no doubt that the year 2020 was stressful and took a toll on everyone’s life. Stress impacted sleep patterns and triggered insomnia, which makes it difficult for people to fall asleep and stay asleep. And when people lose sleep, they find it difficult to modulate thoughts and emotions the next day, contributing to stress. While chronic stress is one major factor, there are other factors too that contributed to the prevailing problem. Also Read - Why you should wear socks in bed?

Lifestyle Changes During The Pandemic Contributed To Coronasomnia

From inconsistent schedules to homeschooling kids to increased screen time, many factors contributed to disrupted sleep cycles. The pandemic changed our routines and habits completely. Lack of consistent schedules led to inconsistent sleep schedules, which is an important element required to maintain proper sleep hygiene. Also Read - From stress to insomnia: 6 Amazing health benefits of Epsom salt you should know

Elevated screen time also decreased sleep time, which studies have shown made people sleep-deprived. Blue light exposure stops our brain from producing melatonin. So, staring at a screen before bed can be one of the worst things we do when trying to achieve healthy sleep.

Here’s How To Get Rid Of The Problem And Get The Rest You Need

If you want to take steps to improve your sleep, here are some that could help you:

Eat And Drink Properly

Include more magnesium-rich foods like nuts, seeds, avocados or dark chocolate. They help reduce your body’s response and improve sleep quality. Also, keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

Cut Back On Alcohol

Avoid drinking alcohol for a sound sleep. Most people think that drinking promotes better sleep, but that’s partially true. While it helps you relax for the first half of your sleep, it can disrupt the second half.

Avoid Caffeine

Coffee is bad for someone trying to induce better sleep. If you want to improve your sleep patterns and get rid of insomnia, cut back on caffeine, especially after 2 pm.

Set A Schedule

You should have a consistent sleep schedule to encourage staying on track with your daytime schedule.