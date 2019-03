Insomnia can be termed as a type of sleep disorder. People having insomnia find it difficult to fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. They won’t feel refreshed when they wake up from sleeping, either. Hence, it can cause fatigue. Other symptoms of insomnia can be irritability and mood changes. Are you unable to get that good night’s sleep? Then, this one is important for you. According to a study published in the Nature Genetics journal, researchers have identified 57 genes linked to symptoms of insomnia, affecting 10 to 20 per cent people all over the world. Moreover, the researchers also observed that the increase in the symptoms of insomnia may also double one’s risk of suffering from coronary artery disease (which tends to involve the reduction in the blood flow to your heart muscle owing to build up of plaque in the arteries of your heart).

The research also suggested that depression and heart disease are actually a result of persistent insomnia. This is surely a matter of concern. Hence, people who find it difficult to get that peaceful sleep should take some steps. According to a study published in the Journal Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback, yoga can be helpful for people with insomnia. So, we have listed some yoga poses for you.

1: You can opt for child pose (Balasana)

It is known as a resting yoga posture which calms your mind and releases tension from your neck and shoulders. By releasing stress from the mind and various other parts of the body, it can help you fight insomnia.

This is how you can do it:

• You must first sit on your knees with buttocks touching on your heels.

• Then, try to place your hand on thighs and palms down. You must maintain the position of thighs properly.

• You should exhale slowly and then bring your chest between your knees and swinging hands forward.

• Breathe gently and hold the posture for 2 to 3 minutes.

• Then, inhale slowly and return to the starting position. You will surely feel good.

2: You can opt for Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

It can help regulate blood flow, restores tired feet or legs and prepares you to hit the sack.

This is how you can do it:

• You must find an open space near a wall and then sit next to it, see to it that your feet are on the floor, spread in front of you, and the left side of your body should touch the wall.

• You should exhale. Then, you must lie on your back, make sure that the back of your legs press against the wall, and soles of your feet face upwards.

• Then, you must place your buttocks a little away from the wall or just try and press them against the wall.

• Don’t forget rest your back and head are on the floor. Your body forms a 90-degree angle.

• Slowly, lift your hips up and use your hands to support your hips.

• Then, you must Keep your head and neck in a neutral position.

• Just see to it that you close your eyes and breathe.

3: You can opt for Ananda Balasana (Happy Baby Pose)

This pose can relieve abdominal discomfort, lower back aches, and relax your spine. It can also help in relieving stress and fatigue and allow you to sleep peacefully.

This is how you can do it:

• You must lie on your back and bring both your knees to close to your chest.

• Then, hold both your toes with respective hands (preferably your big toes with your index and middle fingers) and then you must push your heels up towards the ceiling lengthening your tailbone and then pushing it down towards the floor.