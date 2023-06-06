Insomnia And Productivity: How To Improve Your Lifestyle For Productivity's Sake?

Research findings state that Sleep duration (both short and long), insomnia, sleepiness, and snoring are all associated with decreased work productivity.

People suffering from insomnia often struggle with being productive during the day. Sleep is a very important aspect which influences productivity and workplace health. Researchers have clearly stated that poor sleep or no sleep can drag one's productivity down to zero and this effect is the same for a range of activities from academia to athletics.

In one such research, experts conducted a study on 1000 adults to find out more about their sleep quality and quantity. The findings said that sleep duration (both short and long), insomnia, sleepiness, and snoring were all associated with decreased work productivity. Another meta-analysis conducted by researchers found that students who did not sleep for an adequate amount of time or followed a very erratic sleep routine or had disturbed and fragmented sleep at night experienced a decline in their creativity and productivity.

Possible Reasons Of Insomnia And Sleeplessness

Experts claim that the factors affecting our sleep and in turn affecting the productivity works in a vicious cycle. Stress and work pressure may be one of the biggest factors why people cannot sleep, this impacts their productivity and their ability to work properly. When they are supposed to be sleeping, they are worried about work and when they are supposed to be working, they are too exhausted because of lack of sleep. Again, they are unable to sleep because they were not able to be one hundred per cent productive. This goes on and on like a vicious cycle and eventually can lead up to insomnia.

Poor Sleep Can Affect Us Physiologically

Sleep and productivity are linked. Sleeping rejuvenates our brain and mind and when we do not get adequate rest, our productivity is bound to tank. When we sleep less or get poor sleep, our cortisol level increases. This can make our blood pressure go up, we may start craving for foods high in carbs and sugar. An increase in cortisol level also means that our stress and anxiety level might go up. All of these combined, can make us feel more exhausted than ever and not allow us to think or function properly.

How To Increase Your Productivity If You Suffer From Insomnia?

Sleep Routine: This is not going to be easy but it is also not recommended by experts to just make your schedule worse. It will be difficult for you to fall asleep but following a routine will at least help relax your body and mind. Maybe one day you might even get good sleep. Follow the do's and don'ts religiously. Do not drink alcohol, do not consume carbohydrates, do not use technology. Do, keep your room dark, do use white noise, do try to meditate.

Diet: Some foods might affect the quality of sleep so, try to avoid them for example, do not drink excess amount of caffeine during the day. You can try green tea instead.

Exercise: Exercising during the day will not only help you sleep better but also improve energy levels and productivity.

Lifestyle: Make sure you eat all the healthy, nutritious foods so that you can go on about your work during the day without getting exhausted. Drink protein shakes and fruits and carry energy bars.

