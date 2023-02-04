Innovations In Cancer Screening And Early Detection: Improving Chances For Successful Treatment

High-tech imaging technologies, blood tests, personalized cancer screening programmes, and AI are innovations that have contributed to early cancer detection.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Early detection and proper screening can greatly improve the chances of successful treatment. Over the past few decades, significant advancements have been made in the field of cancer screening and early detection. Mammogram, colonoscopy, ultrasound, some of the blood tests that are called tumour markers(Cancer Proteins),smear tests, etc. have made it possible to diagnose some of the cancers in their very early stages. These cancers include breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer. When they are detected in their early stages and treated, cure rates are very high, and the treatment will be an uncomplicated one.

Screening tools for early detection of cancer

One of the major innovations in cancer screening is the use of high-tech imaging technologies such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and positron emission tomography (PET). These imaging techniques provide detailed images of the body's internal structures, allowing doctors to detect even small cancers at an early stage.

Non-invasive, accurate, and quick results

Another major innovation in cancer screening is the use of blood tests for the early detection of certain types of cancer. For example, the liquid biopsy test can detect cancer by analysing DNA fragments in a patient's blood that are released by cancer cells into the bloodstream. These tests are non-invasive, accurate, and provide quick results.

Tailored to a patient's individual needs

Moreover, advances in genetics and genomics have led to the development of personalized cancer screening programmes for patients with familial cancer syndrome who have genetic risk of developing certain cancers. These programmes are designed based on a patient's genetic profile and personal medical history, taking into account their risk factors for certain types of cancer. Personalized cancer screening can help detect cancer earlier when it is still at a treatable stage.

Screening programmes for specific types of cancer

Screening programs for specific types of cancer have also been developed, such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) test for cervical cancer, the mammogram for breast cancer, and the colonoscopy for colon cancer. These screening programs have been successful in detecting cancer at an early stage and reducing mortality rates.

Improved access to medical care

In addition, telemedicine has revolutionized cancer screening and early detection by making it possible for patients to receive remote consultations and access medical services without physically visiting a doctor. This has greatly improved access to medical care, especially for those living in remote areas or those with mobility limitations.

AI and machine learning in cancer screening

Another innovation in cancer screening is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. AI can analyze large amounts of medical data and images to identify early signs of cancer. This technology is also being used to improve the accuracy of cancer diagnoses and to develop personalized treatment plans based on a patient's individual needs.

Regular cancer screening: Key to improved outcomes

In conclusion, the advancements in cancer screening and early detection have greatly improved the chances of successful treatment. High-tech imaging technologies, blood tests, personalized cancer screening programs, telemedicine, and AI are all innovations that have contributed to early cancer detection. Individuals need to undergo regular cancer screening to detect cancer at an early stage and improve their chances of a successful outcome.

(This article is authored by Dr Vivek Belathur, Senior Consultant Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road)

